Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, September 15, 2017

1. Elevation Avenue, West Street Live, 88 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EP, from 7pm, free entry. Hear this sensational band play their blend of soul, funk and rock, not to be missed.

2. Cartwheel 3, The Old Friends, an eclectic mix of music, The Old Horns, High Bradfield, 8.30pm, all floor performers welcome.

3. Vyndictive, rock and pop covers, White Lion, Heeley, free entry, 9.30pm.

4. Steelyard, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

5. The Crashers, Indie covers band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

6. Mystery Train will be stopping at The Springvale Common Side. Walkley. Sheffield. 9.00pm start, free entry, dancing shoes accepted.

7. Concert, Leeds Cathedral Choir and the Chamber Choir of the University of Texas at El Paso, St Bede’s Catholic Church, Station Road, S60 1HF, 4pm. Tickets £10 & £5 for u18’s, tel. 0114 2233777 or www.stbedesparishchurchrotherham.co.uk Proceeds towards the Leeds Diocese Music fund, which strives to ensure that all children are offered the same educational and social benefits through choral singing at the highest possible standard.

8. Tickhill Music Society, An evening of jazz with Doncaster Youth Stage band, St. Mary’s Church, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm. Admission £10 at the door with the exception of our subscription members. Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. Advance tickets and enquiries: Adrian Hattrell, tel. 01302 742612. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

9. Woodhouse Washlands Work Day, Help Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust look after this fantastic nature reserve, 10-3pm. Meeting point varies, contact nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com or tel. 0114 263 4335 to confirm.

10. An Evening of Dirty Dancing, The Tribute Show, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk