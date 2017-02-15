Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, November 17, 2017

1. Mahogany Newt, New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S6 2GA, 9:30pm.

2. Thor, the mighty Gods of rock are dropping the hammer hard on The Wales Jubilee Club, Kiveton, 7.30pm. All welcome inc. families, be early, no membership required, cheap drinks.

3. Jamie Mallender’s Swear Box, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

4. The Downbeats, The Railway Hotel, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

5. World Prematurity Day Charity Craft Day, Charity Crafting in aid of World Prematurity Day, Happy Hare, 1a Arundel Road, Sheffield, S35 2RB, 10-4pm, free, but donations towards the cost of materials gratefully received. Info. tel. 0114 2455996. www.eventbrite.co.uk

6. Community Music Event, with folk and roots duo Megson at Firbeck Village Hall, New Road, Firbeck, S81 8JY, from 7pm. Tickets are available from Nick Wilson tel. 01709 709406.

7. Marmen Quartet, at Emmanuel Church, 7.30pm performing Glass String Quartet No.3 Mishima, Haydn String Quartet in C Op.74 No.1 and Beethoven String Quartet in E Flat Op. 74 Harp. Tickets £13, £6 U18s and Students from The Civic Box Office tel. 01226 327000 or www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

8. Beatlemania in ‘Pepper Again’, Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts £23.50, £22 conc. tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Phoenix Dance Mixed Programme 2017, The Civic theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £14, £12 concession. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

10. What Once Was Ours, Cast, Doncaster, Cast, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU, 7.45pm, £10.50, £9 concs, tel. 01302 303959. www.castindoncaster.com‎