Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, June 30, 2017

1. The Score, 10A High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. Iron Sphincter & Bones Park Rider, punk & rock, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

3. Deliverance, live guitar duo, Chapeltown Wmc, Market Street, Chapeltown, S35 2UU, 8.30pm.

4. Tiki Party, Enjoy a range of tropical delights such as rum cocktails on offer and a selection of rums from around the world. Eats & Beats provide locally sourced street food combined with live music and DJ’s. Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road, Sheffield, S35 8QG. 4pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 0791900985.

5. The Radiacs, Sheffield band The Radiacs have been going strong since the 1980’s, providing the soundtrack to Psychobilly/Rockabilly through the release of their LP’s, Hellraiser and Live and Rockin. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S50 1BQ, 8.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

6. Rebel Rebel, fantastic Bowie show with all the hits and costumes. The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 min journey from Sheffield), doors 7.30pm, £7.50. Tickets online, at The Trades Box office or tel. 01709 370651 to reserve. See www.thetradeslive.co.uk or FB for full listing and details.

7. Illustrated Lecture, South Yorkshire’s Industrial Heritage, by Patrick McLaughlin, Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Road, Coal Aston, S18, 7.30pm, admission £3.50 inc. refreshments. Tel. 01246 414847 to book or pay on the door.

8. Worral Festival Gala, featuring some of Sheffield’s best up and coming bands, alongside well-known local favourites. Just on the edge of Sheffield in the picturesque village of Worrall, the Festival and Gala provides weekend entertainment for all ages. Worrall Memorial Hall, Worrall, S35 OAR, and is organised by Worrall Community Association Ltd. All proceeds from the event go towards maintaining community facilities. Advance tickets are available priced at £5 for adults, £6 on the door). Under 16s free. The 57 bus runs every 30 minutes to Worrall from Sheffield City Centre. For more information including how to purchase tickets please visit: www.worrallfestival.com

9. Mind Games, an evening of four short plays, The Playhouse, Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0EZ, doors 7pm, start 7.30pm, tkts £8/£6, tel. 01298 812260.

10. Tribes, Studio Theatre, Sheffield, tkts from £15. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk