Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, June 23, 2017

1. Filthy Beggars & Angels, 10A High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. The Carnival, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

3. Handsome Dan & The Mavericks, The Rotherham based boys who make up your favourite Mod and Ska covers band perform live for us once again, playing the best hits from bands such as Madness, The Specials, The Jam and many more. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S50 1BQ, 8pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

4. Live at Maida Vale, A line up of Indie/Folk/Electronica, The Life Aquatic..., Capital Eye, The Silverfish, Maida Vale, West St. Band Session 8-10.15 pm, followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale, 10.15pm-Late , free entry.

5. Dale Storr, solo New Orleans piano and vocal show, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield, doors 8pm. www.wegottickets.com/event/389127

6. Proms Concert, Chapeltown Silver Prize Band, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30pm, tickets, adults £6, children £2.50, from Margaret and Peter, tel. 0114 2460983 or Julie and Paul, tel. 01226 747951.

7. Ensemble 360, Hoylandswaine Parish Church, 7.30pm, £13, £6 u18s, students & unemployed. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

8. Batik Textiles, Explore the ancient art of Batik in these relaxed, fun sessions. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15. Find more information and book your place, tel.0114 2723970 or www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

9. Annie Jr, Buxton Opera House, Arts Centre, 7.30pm, (sat 2.30pm), tkts £10, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. The Who’s Tommy, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk