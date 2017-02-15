Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, July 7, 2017

1. Buxton International Festival, Opera, Music, Books, Buxton Opera House, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk www.buxtonfestival.co.uk

2. Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BY, 7.30pm, tickets £11 on the door or £9 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster Special Offers, Buy 4 on the door, get one ticket free.

3. Echo Beach 80’s Show, 80’s tribute duo Echo Beach are back to get your weekend off the the best start, performing classic hits from iconic 80’s bands such as The Eurythmics, Human League, Depeche Mode and many more. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S50 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

4. Mishkin Fitzgerald, Mother of Crows, frontwoman of progressive rock band Birdeatsbaby, plays darkly tinged piano ballads and melancholic alt-pop tunes. The Trades, Greasbrough Rd, Rotherham, (opposite Rotherham Rail Station/only a 10 min journey from Sheffield), 7.30pm, £5. Tel. 01709 370651. See www.thetradeslive.co.uk or FB for full listing and details.

5. Reggae Nite, The Ball Pub, Mansfield Rd , Sheffield, 8pm till 12, free entry.

6. Live at Maida Vale, Black Shoes, Josephine Wray, Maida Vale, West St, Sheffield. Band Session 8-10pm followed by Mod For It at Maida Vale 10:-Late, free entry.

7. Wild At Heart Wildlife Gardening, pop down to Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust’s monthly gardening sessions at Victoria Hall to get hands-on and learn about wildlife gardening. Meet at 37 Stafford Road, S2 2SF, 10-12pm.

8. Book Launch, and new logo, Sheffield Cats Shelter Shop, 285 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11, 10-3pm, free refreshments and discounted goods.

9. Don’t Give Up! Convention, Jehovah’s Witnesses Welcome All, An estimated peak attendance of 10,000 will come to the Motorpoint Arena for the Bible-based programme, at 9.20am. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the British Isles are organising 43 conventions—in 21 languages—in 17 cities. Worldwide, there are over 8,340,982 Witnesses in more than 119,000 congregations in 240 countries. https://www.jw.org/finder?wtlocale=E&docid=1011230&srcid=share

10. Everly Pregnant Brothers, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk