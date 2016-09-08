Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 6, 2017

1. Echo Beach, 80’s tribute duo performing the biggest hits from the best decade of music, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Mod For It, Maida Vale, West St, 8pm start. Mod For It DJ’s 9.15-Late Soul, Ska, Mod, Britpop, New Wave, Indie, 60’s/70’s Rock N Roll and more, free entry all night.

3. The Bramble Napskins, Dan Webster Trio, The Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BY, 7.30pm, tickets £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

4. Southpaw, + Special guests, The Rocking Chair, 23 Furnival Gate, 7.30 - 11pm, tickets: £4.40 inc booking fee from www.wegottickets.com

5. Rumblestrip at the Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

6. Americana Night at Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, 8pm.

7. Punk Night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30 - 11pm

8. Swan Lake, presented by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £34-£41, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. Buxton Buzz Comedy Club, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 8pm, £7 advance, £10 otd. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. Coffee Concert, Harmonopoly Barbershop Quartet, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, £7 adv, £10 otd. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk