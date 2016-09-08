Search

Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 6, 2017

editorial image

1. Echo Beach, 80’s tribute duo performing the biggest hits from the best decade of music, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Mod For It, Maida Vale, West St, 8pm start. Mod For It DJ’s 9.15-Late Soul, Ska, Mod, Britpop, New Wave, Indie, 60’s/70’s Rock N Roll and more, free entry all night.

3. The Bramble Napskins, Dan Webster Trio, The Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BY, 7.30pm, tickets £10 on the door or £8 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

4. Southpaw, + Special guests, The Rocking Chair, 23 Furnival Gate, 7.30 - 11pm, tickets: £4.40 inc booking fee from www.wegottickets.com

5. Rumblestrip at the Imperial Club & Brewery Tap, Cliff St., Mexborough, 8pm.

6. Americana Night at Nether Edge Bowling Club, 8 Nether Edge Road, 8pm.

7. Punk Night at the Bridge Inn, Greasbrough Rd., Rotherham, 8.30 - 11pm

8. Swan Lake, presented by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £34-£41, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

9. Buxton Buzz Comedy Club, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 8pm, £7 advance, £10 otd. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

10. Coffee Concert, Harmonopoly Barbershop Quartet, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 1pm, £7 adv, £10 otd. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Back to the top of the page