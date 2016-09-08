Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, January 13, 2017

1. The Carnival, 10A, High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 1PY.

2. Elvis Night, in aid of the Children’s hospital playtower fund. Steve Del Rio & the Dixie Mafia, plus Elvis quiz, requests, & raffle, Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, 8pm, free adm, but suggested donation of £2 each.

3. Harmony of Spheres, prog rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, 9.30pm, free entry.

4. The Crashers, live band, The Banner Cross, 971 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, 9pm. tel. 0114 2661479.

5. Paisley Sundae, Indie Rock band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

6. Edwina Hayes, support from Pete Sowerby Duo, Doncaster’s Roots Music Club, The Ukrainian Centre, 48 Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm, tickets £11 on the door or £9 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

7. The Fever Club, Lio, 8-10pm, Maida Vale, West Street. Followed by Mod For It DJ’s 9:15-Late Soul, Ska, Mod, Britpop, New Wave, Indie, 60’s/70’s Rock N Roll and more 10pm-Late, free entry all night

8. Cannon and Ball, The Dressing Room, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £20. To book, tel. 01298 72190.

9. The Pitmen Poets, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £20.50tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Swan Lake, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk