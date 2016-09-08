Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, February 3, 2017

1. Thor, the mighty Gods of rock, are bringing the hammer down hard on The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, S20, 7pm, free entry, be early. www.thor-rock.com

2. Hillbilly Cats, 58th anniversary tribute to Buddy Holly, Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 8.45pm, free adm.

3. Echo Beach, 80’s duo performing the biggest hits from the best decade of music. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

4. Hope & Social, support Carrie Martin, Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm, tkts £8/10. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

5. Lateral Vision, Daz Cadwallander, Maida Vale, West Street, Sheffield, Band Ssession 8-10pm, fFollowed by Mod For It DJ’s 10-Late, free entry.

6. Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents: Venice: A Glass Making Mecca. Professor Emeritus John Parker, of Sheffield University and curator of the Turner Glass Museum, examines the history and importance of artistic and industrial glass making in the Venice region. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome, admission £3 non-members. Further information tel. 01709 370895.

7. Manford’s Comedy Club, Matt Reed, Jack Carroll, George Lewis, John Hastings, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, tickets £12.50. Box Office tel. 01226 200075. www.barnsleylamproom.com

8. Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror, The Civic, Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £15. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

9. Beauty and the Beast, presented by Grenoside Pantomime Section, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PN, 7.30pm, tkts £8, £6 conc. Carolyn tel. 0114 2468937.

10. Sleuth, presented by Tabs Productions, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk