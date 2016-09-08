Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, December 23, 2016

1. Paddy Maguire Band, blues and rock, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm.

2. True Grit, The Railway Hotel, Penistone Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, 9.15pm, free adm.

3. The Racoons, re-union gig, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 9pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

4. George Borowski Trio, support from Roger Davies, Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm. Tickets £11 otd or £9 adv. from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

5. The Blues of Summer, Bailey Street, 8.15pm, Maida Vale, West St. Followed by Mod For It DJ’s 9.15pm, free entry all night.

6. Buxton Film presents, It’s a Wonderful Life (U), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 2.30pm, £4.50. To book, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Stannington Brass Band, Holly Bush, Hollins Lane, 8.30pm. www.StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com

8. Batik Art, with Joanna Mathewson, learn how to create a Batik textile, play with colour & fabric, making marks, patterns & design by pply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a tjanting or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm. To book tel. 0114 272 3970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

9. Santa at the Museum, Weston Park Museum, times vary, £6 per child, includes gift. 10-5pm. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

10. Father Christmas and Cannon Hall, He has turned the galleries into his very own grotto. Cone along and meet him and the elves as they prepare for the big day. 11-4pm. For more information visit www.cannon-hall.com