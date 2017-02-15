Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, April 7, 2017

1. Daoiri Farrell, Dave Martin & Friends, Roots Music Club, Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, 7.30pm, tkts £9/11. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk

2. Echo Beach 80’s Night, 80’s tribute duo provide the soundtrack to your Friday night, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. Platinum, rock covers, The White Lion, London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, 9.30pm, free entry.

4. World Beats Party, Tribe of Doris, presents an evening of diversity, art and culture, at Yellow Arch, Sheffield. World Beats features some of the best music from global heavyweights Sura Susso (kora), Mim Suleiman (trio) and headlining is Claudio Kron do Brazil & papaJACA. The night will also feature a world music DJ Papa Al and other surprise acts. Tickets £12, £7, available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/world-beats-presented-by-tribe-of-doris-tickets-32591358631?aff=eac2

5. Everest The Hard Way, an illustrated talk by Mr John Driskell, Holmesfield Parish Church, 6.30pm, £12, preceded by a pie and pea supper. To reserve a place please phone Jane And Robin Greetham, tel. 01246 412767

6. Voglia d’Italia, (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents, The Inspiration of Palladio. Dr Valeria Passetti, architect, art historian and Honorary Consul of Italy for the East Midlands, talks about one of the most influential individuals in the history of architecture. Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN, 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome, admission: £3. Further information: tel. 01709 370895.

7. John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman, Bradfield Village Hall, www.bradfieldvillagehall.org.uk or Flask End, Bradfield Post Office.

8. Tickhill Music Society, Gina McCormack (violin) and Nigel Clayton (piano), Mendelssohn, Fauré, Richard Strauss and Finzi, St. Mary’s Primary School, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm. Preceded at 6.00 p.m. by the Society’s AGM. Admission £10 at the door with the exception of our subscription members. Advance tickets and enquiries: Adrian Hattrell tel. 01302 742612. Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

9. The Matt Monro Story: The Singer’s Singer, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk

10. Lovin’ the 70s, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk