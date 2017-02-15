Ten Things To Do Today - Friday, April 21, 2017

1. Paul Lamb & Chad Strentz, Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, DN2 4AD, 7.30pm, tkts £9/11. www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk
2. Hotrod Hooliganz, Physcobilly rock band, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 8pm, free entry, 18+. Tel. 01709 382581.
3. Seventh Son, The Flying Scotsman Tap, Silver Street, Doncaster, 8.45pm ish, free entry.
4. Ma Bessie, DJ Chris Welch, Martin Robinson, Piero Tucci, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, tel. 0114 2760475. www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk
5. Chapeltown Silver Prize Band, Patrons’ Concert, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30pm. Tickets, adults £6, children £2.50, from Margaret and Peter, tel. 0114 2460983 or Julie and Paul, tel. 01226 747951.
6. Dragon Eggs, Explore The Stories In The Woods, fun, creative, outdoor activities for families, Woodland Discovery Centre in Ecclesall Woods, Sawmill Site, Abbey Lane, 10-12pm & 1.30-3.30pm. In Yorkshire’s most enchanted wood, the magical creatures’ homes have been destroyed and their eggs have gone missing. Can you help put things right and retell the story before they hatch? Suitable for families with children of all ages, £5 per child (u2s are free with a sibling). Booking Essential, tel. 0114 235 6348. For more details, www.growtheatre.org.uk
7. Celebrate Cycling, Experience Barnsley, Barnsley, S70 2AH, 11-2pm, free drop in activity, donations welcome. Tel. 01226 242905.
8. T.Rextasy: The 40th Commemorative Anniversary Tour, Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 8pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres, co.uk
9. The Hut People, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7.30pm. Tickets £10. Tel. 01226 327000. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk
10. April Fools Comedy Festival, Manford’s Comedy Club, The Lamproom Theatre, Barnsley, 8pm, £12.50. For further booking information tel. 01226 327 000. or visit www.aprilfoolscomedy.co.uk
