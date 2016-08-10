Sheffield university invites entries in theatre competition

The Confucius Institute at the University of Sheffield and London Confucius Institute SOAS is inviting people to participate in the theatre competition of the 1616: Shakespeare and Tang Xianzu Festival, which is scheduled to take place at the end of November in London.

Entries are welcomed in the following two categories:

Category A - If you prefer to perform in English, the play needs to be a Chinese play or China themed (eg The Peony Pavilion by Tang Xianzu).

Category B - Any play performed in Mandarin Chinese (eg any of Shakespeare’s plays).

Winners will receive funding to perform in one of the three cities in China: Beijing, Shanghai or Nanjing.

Contact Confucius Institute at the University of Sheffield for enquiries, email confucius@sheffield.ac.uk, telephone 0114 2228447, or write to 5 Shearwood Road, Sheffield S10 2TD.