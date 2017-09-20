Sheffield Theatres receive five nominations in 2017 UK Theatre Awards

Sheffield Theatres are delighted to they have been nominated in five different categories in the 2017 UK Theatre Awards: Best Musical Production, Best Director, Best Performance in a Musical, Best Touring Production and Best Design.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a coming-of-age story with a twist, follows sixteen year old Jamie New from Sheffield, which opened in the Crucible in February 2017, has received three nominations: Best Musical Production, Best Design for Anna Fleischle and Best Performance in a Musical for John McCrea’s portrayal of the title role, Jamie.

Written by Tom MacRea, with original music by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells and directed by Sheffield’s Jonathan Butterell, the show has received a West End transfer and will open at the Apollo Theatre in November 2017.

Robert Hastie has received a nomination for Best Director, for his modern-dress production of Julius Caesar in the Crucible as part of his inaugural first season as Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director. The Shakespeare classic starred Sam West, Zoe Waitës, Elliot Cowan, and Jonathan Hyde in the title role.

Nominated for Best Touring Production is The Who’s Tommy, produced by Ramps on the Moon – a consortium of seven major theatre companies, including Sheffield Theatres – and New Wolsey Theatre. The company is committed to putting D/deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work to accelerate positive change, explore opportunities and stimulate awareness of disability.

Speaking about the nominations, Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director Robert Hastie said: “It’s a real honour to be nominated for the Best Director award and I’m particularly thrilled that it’s for my first show as Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres.

“A director needs a fantastic team and in my cast, creative collaborators and the whole staff at Sheffield Theatres, I was blessed with the finest company I could have wished for.’

Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatre, Dan Bates, added: “We’ve had a truly remarkable year at Sheffield Theatres, starting with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie bringing the house down night after night. It’s wonderful that this remarkable new musical and its team have so many nominations - it’s the icing on the cake of the West End transfer!

“I’m also thrilled that Robert’s direction of Julius Caesar, which was truly masterful, has been recognised with a nomination.

“This year, we’ve continued to offer bold and compelling theatre that’s made for a modern audience and it means a lot to have our work recognised by UK Theatre in this way.”

For Autumn 2017, Sheffield Theatres will see new play Of Kith and Kin performed in the Studio – written by Chris Thompson and directed by Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, as well as Eugene O’Neill’s Desire Under the Elms, directed by Sam Yates and starring Matthew Kelly.

The winners of the 2017 UK Theatre Awards will be announced on Sunday 15 October at London’s historic Guildhall.