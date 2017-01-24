See I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here TV star Joel Dommett - tickets on sale this Friday

Comedian Joel Dommett is to return to the region later this year.

Catch the star of 2016’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Sky1’s Bring The Noise as he delivers his high octane comedy to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, 30 November.

Joel came onto the comedy scene in 2007 and has never looked back. After receiving great critical acclaim for his Edinburgh Fringe shows, he has gone on to appear in numerous television shows including; Impractical Jokers (BBC3), Reality Bites (ITV2), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), Drunk History (Comedy Central), and has performed in acting roles for Popatron (BBC2) and Skins (E4).

Joel had previously performed at The Baths Hall’s Knock Knock comedy club before his stint in the Jungle on ITV which made him a firm favourite.

Tickets are priced £18.50 for adults and £15.50 for students. Booking fee may apply.

The show will start at 8pm and only those aged 14 and over will be admitted.

Tickets go on general sale at 10.30am this Friday from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.