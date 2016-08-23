Rotherham Show returns for its 37th year

Rotherham’s biggest and most anticipated event in the calendar returns to Clifton Park for its 37th year on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September.

The annual show is one of the largest free events in the North of England, bringing in around 70,000 people to the town. With a wide range of live music, entertainment, activities, stalls and exhibitors to enjoy, there is something for the whole family.

Set in the award-winning park, Rotherham Show brings together the whole community for a fun-packed weekend. Numerous old favourites are once again returning including the horticultural show, vintage vehicle rally, hamster show, brass bands and the music marquee.

There are also some brand new activities including a cat show, emergency services day and the Proms in the Park event, making it more exciting than ever. The incredible variety of entertainment provided is what makes people return, year after year, to Rotherham for an unforgettable weekend.

To celebrate the show going through into the evening, on Saturday, for the first year ever, the Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a spectacular ‘Proms in the Park’ concert from 7-9pm. This special evening of wonderful classical music is a ticketed part of the show with 100% of proceeds going to the Titans Foundation and Friends of Rotherham Music, both local groups. Tickets are £20 and are on sale via the Rotherham Theatres box office (01709 823621).

The Main Arena draws in an impressive crowd every year with exciting and fun performances running all weekend. This year, you can see the Paws for Thought dog display team, Coventry Corps of Drums and Phoenix Falconry on Saturday. On Sunday, the Little Nippers terrier racing display team, the Mini Shetland Troup horse display and the Stannage International Stunt Team will be performing.

Pop along to the Music Marquee on Saturday for a wide variety of musical performances from brass bands to solo artistes playing a wonderful array of styles and genres. Sunday brings fabulous live jazz and folk music to the marquee all day from Kind Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, James Haigh, Ray Hearne and Dave Formula and the Finks.

Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Lyndsay Pitchley said: “I’m sure this year’s show will be the best yet – so come on down to Clifton Park, come celebrate and enjoy Rotherham at its best and let’s be proud of our town together.”

Rotherham Show is free and open to the public from 10 am - 5:30 pm both days in Clifton Park. For more information and regular updates, please visit Events RMBC on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EventsRMBC/