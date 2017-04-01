Ricky Gervais to debut 'most offensive joke ever' in Sheffield

Comedian Ricky Gervais has promised to debut his 'most offensive joke ever' in front of a Sheffield audience this month.
The creator of The Office and Extras will begin his latest tour 'Humanity' at the City Hall on Monday, with a second show the following day.
He is known for his frank take on the world, and according to his latest tweet the new tour will be no different.
Ricky said: "Just written my most offensive joke ever. Will debut it in Sheffield on Monday. Get ready to call the papers :)"
For more on the show visit sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
