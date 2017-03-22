Ricky Cool and the In Crowd present ‘A night at The Flamingo’ in Doncaster

Visit one of Soho’s iconic music venues of the early 1960’s in the company of Ricky Cool and the In Crowd at Doncaster’s Little Theatre.

Red Hot Rhythm and Blues will be served up with a side order of classic early Jamaican grooves just as it was at the Flamingo’s legendary ‘All Nighters’ when Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames were the resident band.

Not only was the Flamingo Club a home for the burgeoning Mod scene of early ‘60’s it also boasted a cosmopolitan clientele where black American GI’s and West Indians would rub shoulders with pop stars, actors, socialites, gangsters and prostitutes. It was THE place to be go to and be seen and played its own small part in the biggest political scandal of the 1960’s – The Profumo Affair.

Midlands based Ricky Cool has fronted bands including The Icebergs, The Rialtos. He also co-founded The Big Town Playboys, the band that bought the talents of Mike Sanchez to Worldwide attention. He has toured with the likes of Billy Connolly, shared a stage with George Harrison and played in the same band as Robert Plant. Now, with his 6 piece band The In Crowd, Ricky Cool is bringing his own inimitable music to you all.

As Ricky says: “The band members are all top class musicians with excellent pedigrees, who have worked with artists including Ruby Turner, The Beat, Alexis Korner, X Ray Spex and Fine Young Cannibals. The music we play is timeless and our show is enjoyed by young and old alike. The enjoyment we have on stage rubs off on our audience and a great time is had by one and all.”

Be prepared for a great evening’s entertainment, recreating the atmosphere of a celebrated music venue. You can sit back and enjoy the show or get involved and dance. Who knows, Vicky Wickham may spot you and give you a ticket to be in the audience for ‘Ready Steady Go.’

Tickets for the show which starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 1, are £10 / £8 (Under 16 / Over 60), contact the box office on 01302 340422.