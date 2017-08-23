Sheffield pub open once more thanks to city brewery

A Sheffield pub which locals fought to save has reopened under the ownership of a city brewery.

The Closed Shop in Commonside is welcoming customers once more, having officially joined the Stancill Brewery stable.

The pub shut suddenly in March after the company running it, Reet Ales, ceased trading.

Regulars launched a campaign to secure its short-term future, raising more than £10,000 to keep it open temporarily in a drive led by former landlord Chris Rodgers.

A community ownership scheme had been suggested, but Stancill co-owners Thomas Gill and Adam Hague decided to step in to take on a pub they had spent much of their student days in.

They have signed a 20-year lease with owner Punch Taverns, and The Closed Shop is now open. A special event to mark the changeover will be held on Friday, with £2 pints during an extended happy hour.

Locals led by former landlord Chris Rodgers fought to save the pub.

“The Closed Shop is a special pub for both Adam and I," said Thomas.

"When we heard that the pub had been forced to close unexpectedly we decided to contact Punch Taverns and see whether we could secure the future of a pub which we’d both spent many happy hours in during our student years.

“We’re hoping to replicate the winning formula which we’ve achieved in our other pubs in Sheffield, combining a changing selection of drinks, building a friendly and relaxing atmosphere where friends can meet and socialise and perhaps most importantly of all, placing the pub at the very heart of the local community.”

The pub is now managed by Hayley McPhie, who was responsible for overseeing the re-opening of the Norfolk Arms in Grenoside, and Stancill has asked former staff from The Closed Shop to get in touch.

The brewery has added extra hand pumps behind the bar to increase the range of real ales to 10, including Stancill and guest beers, and has also installed new craft beer lines.

The kitchen is being refurbished and will open in the next few weeks.

The popular Closed Shop quiz has made a return to Wednesday evenings and other events such as jam nights and food and drink evenings are planned.