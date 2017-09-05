Classic cars hit the roads for charity event

Motor enthusiasts packed into the centre of Bawtry in glorious sunshine for an annual car show.

Hundreds of people attended the 5th Annual Classic, Historic and Super Car Pageant on Sunday and witnessed prestigious vehicles from around the world, whilst also seeing first-hand specialist car engine workshops and pit demonstrations which were open to the public for the first time.

Bawtry 5th Annual Classic, Historic and Super Car Pageant.

Visitors could also ride in super cars such as a Ferrari 488 and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with proceeds going to charity.

Hosted by Respect Drivers Pageant and Respect Green Burial Park, the array of vehicles covered Market Hill in Bawtry, before making their way down to Respect Green Burial Park.

There was also live music and after parties at bars.

Bawtry 5th Annual Classic, Historic and Super Car Pageant.

Bawtry 5th Annual Classic, Historic and Super Car Pageant. Pictured is Paul Szostak with his TR6.