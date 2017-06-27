PREVIEW: X Factor stars Union J and girl trio Stooshe to play Flamingo Land's Party In The Park on July 1

The X Factor boy band Union J have replaced Matt Terry and with girl trio Stooshe will now headline Flamingo Land Resort's next Party In The Park on Saturday, July 1.

Organisers say original act Terry can no longer appear.

So Flamingo Land have invited X Factor’s Union J back, following the success of their performance at one of their 2015 concerts.

They have been performing this year as a three piece consisting of members Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, and Jaymi Hensley.

Union J will be joined by Stooshe, the British chart topping, platinum selling UK girl group consisting of Alex, Karis and Courtney.

They have had four top 20 hits, been nominated for a BRIT Award, have closed the MOBO's and toured with Nick Minaj and J-Lo.

These two headliners will be supported by Bailey McConnell, from Britain's Got Talent fame, who returns to Flamingo Land after a success performance with them at a Party in the Park concert last year.

A record crowd is expected to attend.

And entry is included with all general theme park and zoo admission tickets for July 1, 2017.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale on the Flamingo Land website, where you can also find more information about the theme park, zoo and Holiday Village, at www.flamingoland.co.uk.

Chart-topping trio Stooshe

The acts will be on stage at Riverside One, the outdoor concert area at Flamingo Land.

“This will be our second Party in the Park this Season. The first concert was a great success and we look forward to creating a sensational atmosphere again as these two popular acts take to the stage on Saturday July, 1” said Sarah Mills Director of Marketing Flamingo Land Resort.

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert. Alternatively they can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for just £10 each.

“There is a wide variety of food and drink outlets around Riverside One so that guests can make it a social occasion.”

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the two headline acts take to the stage.

The event will end atound 10pm. Tickets are on sale on the Flamingo Land website, along with more information about the theme park, zoo and Holiday Village, at www.flamingoland.co.uk.