Work starts on new bar in former Sheffield Town Hall toilets

Work has begun on turning the former men’s toilets next to Sheffield Town Hall into a new bar.

The venue, on Surrey Street, is being created by the team behind places including The Great Gatsby, on Division Street, and Picture House Social on Abbeydale Road.

Planning permission was granted by Sheffield Council earlier this year, and the old toilets are now covered by a timber hoarding while the transformation takes place.

The approved proposals involve installing seating booths as well as keeping and restoring the original wall tiles, to reflect the site’s heritage.

There will be ‘deli-style food’ and drinks on offer, with opening hours set at midday to 2am, from Monday to Friday, as well as on Sundays and Bank Holidays, and midday to 3am on Saturdays.

However, the bar’s name and opening date is still under wraps.

The public convenience was last used around four years ago. Accessed via two sets of steps, it is located under the pavement beside the Town Hall. The space is part of the structure of the hall, a Grade I listed building.

According to documents submitted as part of the application, a ‘substantial sum’ would be spent fitting out the bar, and the venue would ‘generate income for the council’.

Richard Eyre, the council’s head of city centre management, CCTV, markets and events, said on Twitter today that he ‘can’t wait’ for the ‘quality bar’ to open.

James O’Hara, who is leading the plan, previously said: “It’s quite exciting what we want to do with it - it will be great.”

Almost all of Sheffield’s public toilets have closed in recent years to save money.