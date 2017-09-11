Upside-down car hanging off 'peeling road' pops up in Sheffield

A gravity-defying sculpture built from a car hanging upside down on a ripped-up stretch of road has appeared overnight in Sheffield - giving all who stumble across it a big surprise.

The surreal creation popped up this morning on Sheffield Road near Meadowhall, and was made by Alex Chinneck, the sculptor who is designing a major public artwork to replace the former Tinsley Towers.

Called Pick Yourself Up and Pull Yourself Together, the installation will be in place until Sunday at a spot close to the Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, the location for Chinneck's £450,000 commission, the largest-ever project of its kind in the city.

Setting the piece up rapidly was not an easy feat, and required the help of structural engineers, metalworkers, carpenters, tarmac-layers and road-painters.

The council hopes displaying the 'peeling road' sculpture - originally unveiled two years ago on London's South Bank as a piece for Vauxhall Motors - will help to generate interest and demonstrate the value of public art as Alex puts the finishing touches to his blueprint for the demolished towers' successor, set to be finished in summer 2019.

Full details of the Tinsley Art Project's design will be discussed at a public presentation at Sheffield Town Hall next Thursday, September 21, followed by an exhibition of the proposals at the Sheffield Waterfront Festival from September 23. Tours of the canal, following a two-mile route led by Alex, will also run from September 29 to October 1.

Chinneck's studio was picked last year to deliver the project, beating more than 70 other applicants. Alex’s previous assignments include a 'hovering building' in Covent Garden, which attracted more than 1.2 million visitors over a four-week period, a house made of 7,500 wax bricks, which melted over 45 days, and an inverted 35-metre electricity pylon.

“The scale and theatricality of my work means it really needs to be seen to be believed," said the sculptor.

"This temporary piece gives local people the opportunity to get to know me and my work better, before hearing about the monumental project that we are developing for the city region.”

Coun Mary Lea, the council's cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said Alex had a track record for producing works that captured the public's attention.

"Tinsley will be one of the first areas in the country to have a permanent piece that we expect to become a destination of regional and national importance," she added.

The scheme forms part of the wider regeneration of the Lower Don Valley, an area once dominated by heavy industry, and there is also an ambition to bring more visitors to the canal, which is managed by the Canal & River Trust.

The old towers, once part of the Blackburn Meadows power station, stood as a landmark beside the M1 from the 1930s until 2008. Alex has ruled out recreating the twin cooling stacks like-for-like, but has been taking inspiration from pictures of more slender chimneys that once dotted the landscape, and is pledging to offer an 'immersive' experience, rather than a fleeting sight to be viewed by passing motorists.

Sheila Sutherland, a member of the Tinsley Forum, said she was looking forward to seeing the 'enviable' project take shape in 2019, while Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall - which has supplied extra funds along with Ikea - called the commission an 'important initiative', describing Alex's work as 'awe-inspiring and thought-provoking in equal measure'.

Visit https://tinsleyartpresentation.eventbrite.com to book a seat at the Town Hall presentation, or see https://tinsleyartwalk.eventbrite.com to register for the canalside walk.