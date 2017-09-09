TV Highlights: Rellik and Upstart Crow

Rellik, Monday, BBC One, 9pm

Rellik is a crime thriller - but one that turns the serial killer story on its head.

Starting at the end, with a prime suspect caught, the series moves backwards in time through the string of gruesome murders, gradually unraveling the truth.

Enigmatic, unrelenting and charismatic, we follow DCI Gabriel Markham (Richard Dormer) as he is propelled in an obsessive hunt for a serial killer who left a mark on him both physically and mentally.

As the clock ticks back, and Gabriel’s personal and professional lives unfurl, we explore the painful psychology of a man disfigured, while the shockwaves from the crime ripple out in reverse.

Alongside a thrilling chase to catch a brutal killer, Rellik explores the very nature of motivation, as we delve deeper into the past to uncover the events that shape a person into who they will become.

Upstart Crow is back on screens.

Richard Dormer, who plays Gabriel told us: “Just when you think you’ve got a hang on it, it’s like the ground comes out from under your feet and you find yourself going backwards. It’s absolutely crazy.

“A lot of the time when you are filming you don’t shoot consecutively. Whereas with this we were constantly going “Where have I been?” “Where am I going?”. It’s so weird, it scrambled my head. So, it was very difficult. It was exhausting and mentally tough.”

Upstart Crow, BBC Two, Monday, 8.30pm

Huzzah! A new series of the situation comedy returns, starring David Mitchell as William Shakespeare, a man desperately balancing the competing claims of a busy family life in Stratford and trying to become the greatest writer of all time in London.

Will has to contend with the sneering rivalry of Robert Greene (Mark Heap) and the demands of having to churn out hits for a theatre company full of needy egos (played by Steve Speirs, Spencer Jones and Dominic Coleman), while at the same time facing one hell of a commute, back and forth to see the family in Stratford-upon-Avon, home of his wife Anne (Liza Tarbuck), stroppy teenage daughter Susannah (Helen Monks), his young twins, and his parents - dodgy dealing Dad (Harry Enfield) and posh-family-gone-to-seed mum (Paula Wilcox).

To make matters worse he has to contend with the Tudor public transport system that is almost as bad as the one we have today. Helping him keep it all together are his servant Bottom (Rob Rouse), his friend and would-be actress Kate (Gemma Whelan) and his dashing and not terribly trustworthy best friend Kit Marlowe (Tim Downie).

This week, an African Prince is in town and Will decides that befriending him is the perfect opportunity to make his way into smarter social circles. But somebody is trying to turn Prince Otello (Steve Toussaint) against him. Written by Ben Elton.