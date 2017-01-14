TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Spy In The Wild, BBC One, Thursday, 9pm

In one of the most innovative natural history series ever presented Spy in the Wild deploys over 30 ultra-realistic animatronic Spy Creatures to go undercover in the animal world; filming unique behaviour closer than ever before.

In this episode the Spy Creatures allow us to explore the world of animal intelligence, ingenuity and creativity in their hunting, protection and health.

Spy Orangutan meets her real life counterparts in Borneo to capture how living close to local people, they have gained unexpected skills in sawing wood and washing with soap, and Spy Bush baby reveals how the making of weapons is not always an uniquely human trait as Spy Bush baby goes from spy to the hunted.

Spy Sea Otter takes us to the heart of the sea otter colony, revealing their ingenious methods of finding a meal and Spy Squirrel delves into the world of squirrels and shows how they use intellect and trickery to overcome nut thieves.

Spy Bushbaby infiltrates the world of chimpanzees witnessing their problem solving and tool making before they use that to turn on him.

Spy Sloth meets a real sloth and discovers the incredible jungle pharmacy that exists amongst his fur as well as a miracle tree that offers cures for almost all ailments.

Spy Macaw, Spy Peccary and Spy Spider Monkey capture the secret rainforest clay licks where birds have learnt about the jungle medicine that thrives on the high cliff face.

In unprecedented detail, Spy Termite catches one of the world’s cleverest animal tricksters, the drongo, as he tries to outwit a group of meerkats in the battle for food.

Call The Midwife: The Casebook, BBC One Sunday, 5.05pm

Stephen McGann, better known to Call the Midwife viewers as Dr. Patrick Turner, takes us on a powerful, personal journey as he travels the country to meet midwives, nuns and doctors who experienced the joys and dangers of childbirth in the 1950s and 60s and to explore the real life social and medical changes which affected childbirth of the period.

From meeting a midwife who trained with the author Jennifer Worth with the nuns in the East End of London, Stephen’s journey will introduce him to an expert on the history of midwifery, a photographer who chronicled the appalling social conditions of the time and a nun who became a midwife and subsequently left orders in order to have a child of her own.

He also revisits the home where he was born, to tell his very own Call the Midwife story.

Shot in an observational style, using archive footage, expert interviews and moving personal stories the film tracks the birth of the NHS, highlights the beginnings of a modern multicultural Britain, the impact of contraception on the sexual revolution and how scientific medical advances changed the way we live.

With clips from all five seasons of Call the Midwife (as well as exclusive behind the scenes footage and clips from the new Season Six) the film also features an in-depth interview with series creator and writer Heidi Thomas on how she finds and adapts the genuine human stories that underpin every episode of Call the Midwife.

This is the story of the dramatic social and medical changes that affected home life and childbirth in the UK in the 1950s and 60s.

Martin Clunes’ Islands Of Australia, ITV, Tuesday, 8pm

Martin Clunes is on a quest to explore the islands of Australia in this three part documentary series for ITV.

With more than 8,000 islands to choose from, Martin visits sixteen which provide a fascinating insight into the diversity, history and challenges of island life in Australia.

“I’m on an 8,000 mile odyssey right around the continent, to discover what these far-flung places tell us about Australia and its people,” Martin explains.

“Each island is a microcosm that tells us something different about our world. Australia’s islands have it all: exotic creatures, spectacular marine life, and of course the different people who inhabit them.

“Whether they’re relative newcomers or they’ve lived there for generations, these are the resourceful, extraordinary people who call these islands home. This is my voyage around the adventure playgrounds, the best-kept secrets and the astonishing surprises of the Islands of Australia.”

In episode two Martin travels to the heart of the tropical north to a destination known as the “the islands of smiles” – the Tiwi Islands.

More than three and a half thousand Tiwis live on the islands. They’ve been there for millennia, and they’re one of Australia’s most distinctive Aboriginal cultures. Thanks to their isolation from the mainland, the Tiwis have kept many ancient traditions alive. They treat Martin to a welcome of traditional yoi dancing to ensure he has only friendly spirits around him whilst he’s on the islands.

BBC iPlayer: Illegal Job Centre

Livvy Haydock examines the network of exploitation of migrant workers in the UK, as she meets the men who sit outside our local car parks from dawn in the hope of finding cash in hand work.

BBC Three: Grace Victory Presents: The Cost of Cute: The Darker Side of the Puppy Trade

The Vlogger examines the rise in demand for must-have breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs and dachshunds in this often disturbing and upsetting documentary. At first glance, Victory may look like a fluffy kind of presenter, but she really delivers a punchy programme in which she investigates the so-called designer dog industry.

Sky Box Sets: The Young Pope

Jude Law delivers what the Guardian called “a career-best performance” as Lenny Belardo, the youngest and first American Pope in the history of the church, who must establish his new papacy and navigate the power struggles of the closed, secretive Vatican.

Netflix: Frontier

New series set against the backdrop of the North American fur trade in the 1700s. Jason Momoa of Game of Thrones stars as Declan Harp, a trader driven by lust and revenge as he tries to negotiate a ruthless business where everyone is vying for wealth and power.