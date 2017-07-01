TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler finds the best of the interweb for you to digest

BBC iPlayer: Ripper Street

Just days after the cruel murder of Bennet Drake, and despite being outlaws, his old friends Edmund Reid, Homer Jackson and Long Susan are drawn together to avenge his death. But there is one problem - they themselves are now hunted by the police. Series five of the Victorian cop drama.

BBC Three: Murder In Successville

There has been another Murder in Successville. A priceless piece of art has been stolen from right under DI Sleet’s nose, and Bjork is murdered in the process. Sleet and his new sidekick Richard Osman wade into art’s black market underworld to catch their culprit.

Sky Box Sets: Workaholics Seasons 1-6

Co-created by its stars Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect), Blake Anderson (Parks and Recreation) and Anders Holm (Sausage Party), this comedy follows three college graduates as they enter the workforce together. But making the transition from students to professionals isn’t easy.

Amazon Video: Le Mans: Racing is everything

Taking place in France each year, Le Mans is an endurance test for drivers and cars. Travelling from Kuala Lumpur to the Côte D’Azur, shot in breathtaking 4K and with unprecedented access to six of the teams competing for glory, this is motorsport as you’ve never seen it before.

NETFLIX: Gypsy

This 10-part series stars the always watchable Naomi Watts as Jean, a Manhattan therapist who appears to have the perfect life. However, that doesn’t stop her developing some illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives - or emotionally manipulating her clients.

Sky Cinema: Inferno (2016, Sky cert tbc)

The end of the world is nigh in Dan Brown’s frenetic follow-up to The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons. A Dante-obsessed madman (Ben Foster) has developed a devastating virus that could cut the world’s population in two, so it’s a good job crack symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) is on hand to thwart his plans.

Doing so requires teaming up with a brilliant, young doctor (Felicity Jones), shaking off a pesky case of amnesia, and tearing around the likes of Florence, Venice and Istanbul. Ron Howard is back in the director’s chair, while Omar Sy and Irrfan Khan round out the cast.

And one from the telly: Joanna Lumley’s India, Wednesday, ITV, 9pm

Joanna Lumley returns to the country of her birth for a deeply personal journey around the vibrant and unique country of India.

Joanna was born during the last days of the Raj and both sides of her family called India home, for several generations.

In this series she travels the length and breadth of the country, for an immersive and extraordinary exploration of its diverse landscapes, varying cultural traditions and incomparable spirit.

Along the way, she meets an eclectic mix of people and discovers how independence has shaped India into the constantly evolving and endlessly fascinating country it is today. In episode one, Joanna travels from the very south of the country all the way to the foothills of the Himalayas. In Madurai she explores the multi-coloured and dazzling Meenakshi temple which comes alive at night with religious celebration. Joanna finds herself caught up in a ceremony celebrating the love of Lord Shiva and his wife, the goddess Parvarti, which has been performed in

the same way every night for thousands of years. With the country being predominantly vegetarian, India has the lowest consumption, per capita, of meat in the world. Joanna indulges in a traditional lunch, using her hands to eat.

She says: “I’m not doing it properly but watch people here doing it. So skillful and lovely.”