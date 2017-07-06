Travel: Magical family memories made with a visit to see Peppa and friends

Parents may be sceptical when I recommend they take their little ones to Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park in Hampshire.

I understand why.

The hundreds of episodes watched time and time again. The merchandise dotted around the house. In fact, I often go to bed humming the theme tune. I’m sure many dads do the same.

And just when I thought I couldn’t take any more, we book a trip to spend a whole weekend with Peppa, George and friends. ‘Oh no’, or so you might think.

But I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Peppa Pig World is a magical experience for children and their parents alike. I’d go as far to say it’s a must-visit for families with young children. ‘Oh yes’.

I can only describe the experience as like you’ve jumped through your TV screen (wearing your Golden Boots, of course) into Peppa’s wonderful fantasy world.

There’s everything from stalls and games to rides, Grandpa Pig’s train and a variety of play areas – you can even go inside the characters’ homes and meet Peppa and George ‘in person’.

We started our journey with Peppa’s Balloon Ride before gently floating up above the park on Windy Castle – a firm favourite of my daughter’s as she shouted and waved to mummy watching below.

After taking a trip on Grandpa’s train (several times) and boat we jumped into Daddy Pig’s Car Ride and took a spin in Miss Rabbit’s Helicopter. All of which are cleverly thought out to provide instant connectivity with the children.

The queues occasionally get quite long, but if they do there’s plenty of other things to do while you wait.

We had adventures in Mr Potato’s playground and took a look around the official shop, which sells everything Peppa-related you could possibly want at fairly reasonable prices. Suzy Sheep found its way into our pram.

There’s lots of places to eat or picnic as well in well-kept surroundings. Two adult meals and a children’s snack box came to less than £20 in the Station Restaurant. Top tip – the eateries are quieter outside the hours of 12-2pm.

We spent most of our time inside Peppa Pig World, but while Ella, two, napped I had a quick half hour to explore the rest of the site, which was voted the UK’s number one amusement park in the Trip Advisor 2016 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

I caught a train that skirts the perimeter to take in the sights and had the chance to go on the Velociraptor roller coaster inside the Lost Kingdom. After I’d made a quick splash on the wave runner and taken on the Cobra ride, it was time to go back and explore Peppa Pig World once more. This time, as well as doing all the rides, we managed to grab a selfie with Peppa herself. The real picture was the smile on Ella’s face.

There are no muddy puddles. But, as the saying goes, you’ll love a visit to Peppa Pig World, almost as much as I do.

And with Mr Bull currently working on two new rides opening next year, we’ll be sure to pay another visit.

Travel facts:

- An adult ticket or child over one metre tall is £27.25 if you book online at https://www.paultonspark.co.uk/tickets. A family of four paying guests costs £105. Postcode: SO51 6AL.

Where else to visit: Farmer Palmers

While you’re in the area, another family-fun packed day out can be found at Farmer Palmers in Poole.

The park has something for all children aged 0-8, including indoor and outdoor play, go-karting, meeting farm animals and pony trekking. You can also take a tractor safari and feed the deer – in fact, I’d recommend it!

A family of four ticket (two adults and two children) cost £33. It was well worth it.

Visit https://www.farmerpalmers.co.uk