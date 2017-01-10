Top interior designer gives latest winter trends

David Wilson Homes has teamed up with one of its top interior designers to show homeowners how they can keep up with the latest design trends this season.

Now that winter is nearly upon us, Kate Letteriello, managing director of Artspace Interior Design, has some creative ideas on how you can transform your home in time for the season.

Kate, who has worked in the industry for over 16 years, said: “Interior design is very important when creating a new look for a show home for David Wilson Homes as it shows off the homes potential, creates a memorable viewing for house hunters, and makes them feel like their dream home is a reachable goal.”

“Design trends constantly change throughout the year and as we draw closer to winter, we are seeing lavish furnishings and creative uses of lighting as inspiration for ways we can update our homes.”

1. Tackle the winter blues with bright colours

You can beat the winter blues by using colours that make you happy and brighten up your home. The top colour combinations being used at the minute are inky blue with burnt orange, and grey with mustard, which create a contemporary and fresh look whilst adding warmth and depth to your home. Mulberry is also a very popular colour as we move into winter, as it can be paired with either gold or silver accessories to create an opulent and sophisticated look.

2. Brighten up the winter months with creative lighting

As the nights draw in and natural light becomes more limited, a top tip from Kate is to illuminate your home using stylish statement ceiling lights which create light and looks fantastic. Candles are also a great way to add light and ambience, giving any room a cosier and more homely feel.

To maximise light in every room, experiment with large mirrors to reflect natural light throughout the home. Enhance your rooms by adding table or floor lamps to banish dark corners and dull spots.

3. Accessorise your home for the winter months

Faux sheepskin has made a comeback this winter, and whether it’s used as a rug in front of the fire, or used as a drape over a chair, it’s a brilliant material as it’s versatile and helps to keep you warm at the same time.

Using various shades of grey accessories and throws is great for the winter as they are easy to layer up in soft furnishings throughout the home. Metallic accessories are ideal for reflecting light and warming up any room, creating an edgy and stylish look at the same time.

Jan Ruston, sales director at David Wilson Homes, said: “These top tips are a great way for people who are currently in the process of moving, or existing homeowners, to achieve a stylish and seasonal look in their own home.”