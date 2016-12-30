Stunning new show home in Dore open

Home builder, Bellway, has opened a stunning new show home at its Dore development at Wyvern Grange.

The five bedroom detached Mayfield (pictured) has been designed to encapsulate all the best elements of a development that has already proved a huge hit with buyers – despite the fact that the sales office has only been open three months.

Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, Melanie Smith, said: “The village of Dore is exquisite, its amenities superb and demand for new homes high. Add to that the fact we feel we’ve got it exactly right in terms of the mix of homes, and it’s fair to say that Wyvern Grange will fast become one of those developments where the homes more or less sell themselves.”

Located just a few minutes’ stroll from the picturesque centre of Dore, Wyvern Grange features 64 three, four and five bedroom homes, all of which boast exclusive design features and are being built to a premium specification. And among the most impressive is the fabulous five bedroom Mayfield show home that has just opened to the public.

This detached family home provides more than 2,000 square feet of living space across three floors and includes an impressive open plan painted kitchen with island unit and Belfast sink, dining area and family room with French doors on the ground floor.

There’s also a formal living room with inglenook fireplace and wood burner, utility room and toilet on this level.

The first floor boasts two double bedrooms, a contemporary family bathroom with separate shower cubicle and a master suite complete with dressing area and an en suite shower room with walk-in remote control shower.

Meanwhile, the second floor has two spacious double bedrooms and a separate bathroom with walk-in shower. Outside there’s a double garage, driveway that offers additional parking and gardens to both front and rear.”