Star Interview: Sculptor aims to capture industrial ambition on a large scale to replace Sheffield’s Tinsley Towers

When 70 applicants from across the world put their names forward to take on Sheffield’s biggest-ever public art commission, one of the council’s main worries was that the successful candidate would end up spending little time in the city - making the odd flying visit here and there, with designs materialising from a remote studio.

But Alex Chinneck, who’s now been working on the long-awaited Tinsley Art Project for a year, has allayed any such fears - he’s here virtually every week.

A Bullet From A Shooting Star, 2015, by Alex Chinneck

“The train people know me incredibly well,” the sculptor, who lives on a farm in Kent, says drily.

The project was set up to replace the former Tinsley Towers - the twin cooling towers built in the 1930s that were once part of the Blackburn Meadows power station, and acted as a gateway to the city for motorists next to the M1 viaduct.

The ninth anniversary of the concrete stacks’ demolition has just passed, putting a renewed focus on Chinneck’s £450,000 creation, led by the council but funded by energy supplier Eon, with extra money from Ikea and Meadowhall.

His past work - a series of surreal, borderline absurd illusions popping up in urban locations, inviting passers-by to react with a double-take - indicates what Sheffield can expect.

An industrial view of the Lower Don Valley, dotted with chimneys. Image courtesy of Picture Sheffield

Alex’s most recent piece involved tearing a jagged strip in the outside wall of an office building in Hammersmith, London, using 4,000 bricks and more than 1,000 stainless steel components.

Four years ago, he created the impression that the entire facade of a house in Margate had slid into the front garden, while A Bullet from a Shooting Star - a 35m upside-down electricity pylon - appeared on Greenwich Peninsula in 2015.

His job the same year for Vauxhall Motors at London’s Southbank Centre was smaller-scale, but still fiendishly complicated, comprising a one-tonne car suspended 15ft in the air on the underside of a peeled-back stretch of road. The Tinsley commission will be the first Alex has completed outside the south of England. His regular trips to Sheffield have allowed him to reflect on the city’s heritage, and decide what the new sculpture - or sculptures - should be.

A like-for-like, artistic recreation of the 80m cooling towers has been ruled out. Alex and his team considered the idea, he reveals, but felt it was inappropriate and confined to a ‘vehicle experience’.

“A lot of public artworks sit beside the road, but we wanted to create an experience that wouldn’t last two minutes or two seconds, but could last two hours, and something that’s truly immersive and recreational.

“I think the towers represented to many a very positive, endearing or comforting landmark. While we’re not trying to take on the towers, or copy the towers, there are elements of what they offered people that we’re trying to capture - this sense of homecoming, symbols of industrial ambition.”

Alex has been gathering inspiration from old photos of the Lower Don Valley, where the landscape was once dotted with more slender chimneys from the old steelworks that pre-dated the Tinsley Towers.

“From spending a lot of time in Sheffield, red brick seems to be synonymous with the city. It feels relevant.

“I didn’t want to create a sculpture park, with works made from different materials.”

He’s also very taken with the path beside the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal, starting just ahead of the viaduct behind The Source at Meadowhall. It’s a place of contrasts where transport and engineering meet nature - dragonflies, herons and lush plant life abound - and is ripe for more visitors, the artist feels.

The canal’s bicentenary falls in 2019, the same year as the project’s delivery date.

“It has to launch in a summer, because it’s an outdoor thing. I wanted to get it right.”

Locally-sourced materials will be used wherever possible, and supporting roles such as photography have been taken by Sheffield-based talents, who he’s pledged to carry on collaborating with in future.

Alex has previously capitalised on the element of surprise, unveiling his pieces in a flash, but that can’t happen in Tinsley.

“This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on, and it’s not an overnight thing. I’ve never known such a leap, in my work, from laptop to reality. There’s a giant journey.”

Planning permission will be needed for the permanent artwork, which remains untitled, as Alex is looking for a ‘more concise’ name than those given to his other efforts.

“I’ve found naming this harder than naming my two children. It’s very difficult. The others are all quite wordy and that doesn’t feel right here.”

Another Place - the ‘lovely title’, Alex declares, of Antony Gormley’s iron statues of men facing the sea on Crosby beach, Merseyside - is the type of handle he’s seeking.

“Two words that say it all. I can’t do it! I’m trying.” Alex, aged 32, went to Bedford Modern School, where his father taught PE. He abandoned an early ambition to become a cricketer to pursue his interest in art at 16, studying painting at Chelsea College of Arts, and gaining membership of the Royal British Society of Sculptors.

He says he ‘enjoys the challenge’ of monumental works.

“I really like the fact they’re public, and lots of people can see and enjoy them. I like doing things that people haven’t done before, and it’s really hard to do that on a small scale.”

Consequently, installation days are ‘the most stressful but exciting’ times of his life.

“I love them and hate them. I’m terrified of it going wrong, I just can’t wait to see it finished. It never feels like it’s going to happen, and then there’s this moment when it’s there. And it’s an incredibly rewarding thing. It’s a sensation a painter might have every single day, but I have to wait a year to enjoy it. Or in this case, three years.” His first project outside the UK, in Mumbai, is expected to emerge in 2018.

“Initially when I was doing them it was just about pulling them off, and now I think it’s more about quality. It’s all got a bit mature, actually. It’s not about showing off any more.”

The possibility of the Tinsley project being filmed for a TV documentary is in the air but, in Sheffield, Alex primarily hopes to excite the local community. Schools will be encouraged to get involved and he is optimistic the sculpture could support a café.

“It’s about stripping away any elitism and alienation. I hope it becomes a real regional treasure, a gem that when people come and stay here, they take their friends to see. Or people come to stay here to see it.”

‘I will never win the Turner Prize’

Alex Chinneck insists that he will ‘never win’ the annual Turner Prize - and doesn’t look at reviews of his work.

The £25,000 prize is one of the art world’s most prestigious awards. Previous recipients include Damien Hirst, Grayson Perry, Rachel Whiteread and Gilbert & George.

He says: “I will never win the Turner Prize. With all credit to them, I just think my work is served with too large a dose of accessibility and playfulness for the prize to embrace it. “My works are sculptures, but they get quite close to stunts, and the art world hates stunts.”

The sculptor says he avoids seeing write-ups by critics ‘partly out of anxiety’. “I can’t read them because I just worry it’s going to be too negative. And then when it is, it just haunts me, and I’m far more creative when I’m feeling positive about things.”