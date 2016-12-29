South Yorkshire residents urged to give moggy Greta a new home

An injured cat rescued after her elderly owner went into a care home is looking for a new home.

Greta, aged two, was brought into the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre three months ago with an injured armpit after she got her leg trapped through her collar.

Adam Spencer, of the rescue centre, said: “Luckily, she was rescued before the wound could get too bad but it was very sore and it is improving daily with bathing and antibiotics.

“Her wound is almost healed so she is now starting the search for a fantastic new home.

“A funny kitty, Greta is a little shy initially but when she knows her carers and feels happy and secure in her surroundings, she is a chatty, super friendly and affectionate girl.

“She still gets a little worried at times but she has been through a lot and with the support and love of a new owner she can`t wait to live life to the full again.

“Greta is looking for a home with older children - if any - where she can relax and get used to her new home at her own pace.

“She`s an absolute sweetie - could she be the cat for you?”

For more information visit www.rspcasheffield.org or ring 0114 2898050.

*The centre will host a fundraising ladies fashion show on Wednesday, March 15, from 6.30pm. Tickets will be available nearer the event, priced at £4.