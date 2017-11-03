Sheffield doctor to star on TV show on slimming

A Sheffield GP who helps to reverse the UK’s four most common long-term illnesses is to appear on a television documentary.

Dr Julie Coffey, who works at the Dovercourt practice at the Manor in Sheffield, will feature in The Truth about Slim People on Channel 4 at 9pm on November 8.

At a time when one in four people in Britain are obese, and billions are spent on fad diets, the documentary sets out to uncover the simple secrets to being slim.

Producers approached Dr Coffey after learning she had written two books on becoming slim, and filmed at her surgery over the summer.

She said: “The long term illnesses GPs see most are high blood pressure, heart disease, type II diabetes and arthritis. I don’t believe in simply treating the symptoms with medication.

“Usually the cause is our western diet and lack of exercise. Change that lifestyle and those illnesses can be reversed.”

The documentary follows the lives of two people who appear to eat what they like and have no set exercise routines, yet are the envy of friends because they never put on weight.

Covert cameras follow a size eight woman and a man with a slender 32-inch waist everywhere for five days to find out if there is something in their behaviour that determines their size.

Experts then unpick every element of their lifestyle, from what they eat and how much they fidget to the amount of sleep they get.