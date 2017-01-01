Rugby team rock in Def Leppard top

Veteran Sheffield rock band Def Leppard have sponsored a schoolboy rugby team in Cardiff - by mistake.

The football-loving rockers offered to sponsor the under-10s team after becoming friends with one of the boys’ dads.

But the band believed it was a soccer team - and they know nothing about rugby.

Now the Rhiwbina Squirrels in Cardiff proudly boast the Def Leppard logo on their mini-rugby shirts when they head out onto the rugby pitches.

One of their coaches Richard Proctor does artwork for Def Leppard and asked them to sponsor his son’s team.

Lead singer Joe Elliott said: “Richard is a long-time friend of mine and he works closely with the band.

“When he told me he needed a sponsor, I jumped at the chance.

“Only afterwards did I realise it was rugby - and not a footie team!”

The band, from Sheffield, are big football fans and follow the teams of their home city, Wednesday and United.

But Joe said: “Like all things with our logo on it, I think the shirts look spectacular.

“I’m not sure it’s going to guarantee a winning team every week though, but at least they look cool.”

Richard, whose son Lucas, nine, plays for the team, said other teams and their dads are stunned by the rock band sponsors.

He said: “They say, ‘What, the Def Leppard?’! We do get a few sideways glances. Even if we lose we still think we look the best!”