Rotherham residents urged to recycle at Christmas

Rotherham householders are being encouraged to recycle during the festive season.

Members of the public who have chosen a real Christmas tree this year will be able to take it to any of the council’s household waste recycling centres where they will be recycling them into compost.

Paper and card packaging – from festive food and drink - can be added to the blue bag, along with normal paper, card and all those festive TV guides.

Christmas Cards can be recycled to help charities and good causes, collection points can be found at your local supermarket such as Morrisons at Bramley or Cortonwood and large retailers such as Marks and Spencer.

As usual, glass bottles and steel and aluminium cans go in your blue box.

Councillor Emma Hoddinott, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety, said: “We all know the festive season creates lots of additional waste, so we ask you to work with us, and ensure as much can be recycled as possible by using your blue bag and blue box to recycle.

“In addition, our household waste recycling centres are open longer - every day from December 27 up to January 9, except for New Year’s Day.”

The council’s household waste recycling sites are located at Magilla Common Road, Anston; Car Hill, Greasbrough; Warren Vale, Rawmarsh and Lidget Lane, Bramley.

In addition the council is offering a collection service for unwanted furniture for those who have received new household items as a gift.

Up to three items of household furniture and domestic appliances can be collected for £21.

A further maximum of three items can be collected for an additional £15. A Rothercard discount of 50 per cent applies.

The council’s bulky items collection service is available by ringing Streetpride on 01709 336003.

More details about the council’s waste disposal and collection services are available on the council’s website at www.rotherham.gov.uk/bins