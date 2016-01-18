Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, September 9, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Tues 12th Sept - 9:50am No 62 bus from Arundel Gate. Leader will join at Hillsborough Interchange, SK267925. Walk starts 10:38. Holdworth, Worrall, Birley Edge, Grenoside. Stiles. Break off points at Worrall and Middlewood Road 8 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. Wed 13th Sept - 9:30am 120 Bus (Flat Street} to Fulwood Shops, SK304853. Walk starts 10:00. Porter Clough, White Stones, Hathersage, Millstone Edge, Houndkirk Road, Fulwood. 14 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. Thurs 14th Sept - 10:30am 218 Bus to Bakewell, SK217685. Walk starts 11:20. Holme Hall, Monsal Trail, Ashford in the Water, Bakewell 6 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Penistone Line Partnership: sat 16 sept and will follow part of the Chesterfield Canal towpath known as the ‘Cuckoo Way’ and other public footpaths leading from Worksop to finish at Kiveton Bridge. Train departs Sheffield at 09.44 to Worksop. Details from Stuart on 07908-450444.

Sheffield Walking Festival: 8 - 17 September 2017. Strap on your boots and take in Sheffield on foot as Sheffield Walking Festival returns 8 - 17 September 2017. Over ten days, the festival presents a host of enjoyable walks for a range of abilities, with plenty to see and discover along the way. http://www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/walking-festival/

HF Sheffield, SAT 9 SEPT. Derwent Edge. Meet 9.30, Dore Rd. Circular walk.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 9 SEPT. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Calton Pastures and Edensor – 8 miles. PLUS – Furnival Gate (MH2 stop) 273 bus (9.04) to Castleton bus station (10.04). Round walk via Brough, Bradwell, Great Hucklow, Little Hucklow, Bradwell Moor and Cave Dale – 12 miles. TUES 12 SEPT. AMBLE- Interchange 271 bus (10.40) to Fox House (11.20). Linear walk via Wooden Pole, Totley Moss, Brown Edge finish Totley Brook – 5 miles. THURS 14 SEPT. Interchange 271 bus (9.40) to Castleton (10.54). Round walk via Cave Dale, Mam Tor and Lose Hill – 9 miles approx. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 10 SEPT. 9.33am, No65 bus to Litton, Litton Mill, Monsal Trail, Bakewell. 9miles/mod. Ldr Paul Shannon.

Good Companions, SUN 10 SEPT. 09:20 272 bus to Hathersage, Eyam Moor. Eyam, Froggatt, Grindleford, Hathersage, 10 miles.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 10 SEPT. 09:45. Roaches Gate. SK 004 622. Hen Cloud, Ramshaw Rocks, Baldstones, Gib Tor, The Roaches. 9.5 Miles Grade 3. 01246 411237. WED 13 SEPT. 09:45. CROMFORD MEADOWS CP (pay and display). SK 302 570. Bonsall, Cromford. 5 Miles Grade 2. 01246 418933. FRI 15 - SUN 17 SEPT inclusive. Autumn Weekend Away. Yorkshire Wolds. 0114 2306109. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, Sun 10 SEPT. Four Lane End, Roughbirchworth, Cubley, Penistone, Hoylandswaine. Walk meet: Travellers Inn Car-park, Four Lane End. SE 275 027 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.70 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Bob Littledyke. Tel: 01709 371355. Mob: 07780 461919.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males): WED 13 SEPT. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Hathersage Booths and finish Baslow via Eyam and Calver. Ldr. Peter Turfit. 01909 773437.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: SAT 9 SEPT. Burbage Edge. A 2 hour walk in the Burbage Valley area with some great views throughout. Meet in the pub at 9.00 to register and for tea/coffee. Meal and drinks provided after the walk. Tuesday 12th, evening walk in the Limb Valley. An easy 3 mile walk in the woods followed by a buffet and drinks at the end of the walk. Meet at the Norfolk Arms at 6pm for tea/coffee. £10 charge for all walks payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Dearne Valley Ramblers. 10.00am, SUN 10 SEPT.Fairholmes to Alport Castle, Derbyshire walk, 8 miles and graded strenuous but well worth the effort. Meet Fairholmes car park (pay), but free roadside parking is available on the approach to the car park itself. Toilets and, kiosk facilities available, post code S33 0AQ.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.