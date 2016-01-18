Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, September 16, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 16 SEPT. Crowdicote. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular walk. WED 20 SEPT. Sheephill Rd. Fulwood. Meet 9.40, 271 at Central Bus Station.

South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival 2017: The South Pennines is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors, from the unspoilt beauty of the moorlands to the fascinating heritage of the industrial revolution, there’s so much choice, for families, cyclists, horse riders and walkers. Events are taking place throughout the South Pennines from Ilkley to Marsden and from Saddleworth to Keighley until Sunday, September 24th. For the most up-to-date information and all events’ listings please visit the website at www.walkandridefestival.co.uk

Sheffield CHA, SAT 16 SEPT. Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Chesterfield (10.20). Linear walk via Cutthorpe, Barlow, Cowley finish Gosforth Valley (leader to join bus en route) – 9 miles. PLUS – No planned walk. THURS 21 SEPT. Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Kelstedge (10.48). Linear walk via High Ashes, Press, Britton Wood, Old Tapton finish North Wingfield (54 bus back to Chesterfield every 10 mins) – 9 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

The Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 17 SEPT. 09:20 272 bus to Bradwell, Great Hucklow, Windmill, Tideslow Rake, Castleton. 9 miles.

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 17 SEPT. 10.13 Halfway tram to Birley Lane. Troway, Coal Aston, Jordanthorpe. 9miles/mod. Leader Michael Wells.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 20 SEPT. Meet 09.40 No. X5 bus to Dinnington (S.T.I. C5). Start Furnace Lane Woodhouse and finish Wales via Treeton Dyke, Ulley and Aston. Ldr. Peter Wingfield. 01909 773437.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group. Friday 15th Reddicar Hollow. A fairly easy 2 hour walk in the Hallam Moors and Rivelin Valley areas of Sheffield. Friday 22nd Sept. Bronte Walk near Hathersage. Stanage and North Lees are included in the quite difficult 4.5 mile walk. Meet in the pub at 9.00 to register and for tea/coffee. Meal and drinks provided after the walk. £10 charge for all walks payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 17 SEPT. 10am. Bradfield and Dungworth Circular. 6 miles graded moderate with a long ascent and numerous stiles. Meet Sands Car Park, Lower Bradfield, S6 6LB.

RAILWAY WALK: a 9 mile linear walk from Worksop to Kiveton Bridge taking in parts of the Cuckoo Way with the Penistone Line Partnership. Saturday SEPTEMBER 16th. Train departs: Sheffield 09.44, Darnall 09.49, Woodhouse 09.55 to WORKSOP. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 17 SEPT - 9:00am 273 bus to Castleton, SK151830. Walk starts 10:00. Mam Tor, Rushup Edge, Brown Knoll, Dale, Hollins Cross, Castleton 12 miles circular, moderate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.