Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, November 25, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 26 NOV. 9.39 train to Wombwell, Blacker Hill, Worsbrough, Silkstone Common. 10miles/mod. Ldr Colin Brown.

HF Sheffield, SAT 25 NOV. Fulwood Mayfield Valley. Meet 9.30 Dore Road. Circular Walk.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 25 NOV. AMBLE Church Street 52 bus (10.30) to Northfield Avenue (10.48). Linear walk via Rivelin Valley to Malin Bridge 5 miles. PLUS Car Ramble. Meet Cutthroat Bridge lay-by (10.00) (SK 216 874). Round walk via Moscar Moor, Stanage Moor, Moscar Lodge, Sugworth Edge, Dale Dike Reservoir, Brogging, Foulstone Delf, Dovestone Tor, Whinstone Lee Tor 11 miles. THURS 30 NOV. Interchange X5 bus (9.47) to Wales (School Road/School Close) (10.10). Leader will meet bus here. Linear walk via Harthill, Netherthorpe, Cuckoo Way, finish Kiveton Park Station. 9 1/2 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Good Companions, SUN 26 NOV. 09.35 – 65 bus to Fox House. Hathersage & Burbage Moors, Ringinglow, Whirlow, Ecclesall Woods, Millhouses Café. 10 miles.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 26 NOV. 09:45. TIDESWELL DALE CP (pay and display). SK 154 742. Miller’s Dale, Priestcliffe, Brushfield, Monsal Trail. 8.5 Miles Grade 2+. 01246 418 933. WED 29 NOV. 09:45. LODGE MOOR (meet at Sportsman pub). (Park on sports ground NOT in pub car park). SK 283 862. Wyming Brook, Headstone Bank, Redmires Conduit and Reservoirs. 5 Miles Grade 2. 0114 2304 087. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 26 NOV. Hathersage Circular. Walk meet:

Hathersage Car-park (fee). SK 232 810. 10:00am. Walk distance: 10.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Keith and Angela Booth.. Tel: 01142 460 888. Mob: 07902 050 104.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 29 NOV. Meet 09.40 tram to Halfway (Castle Square). Start Fairway, Birley Lane and finish Eckington, via Ford and Marsh Lane. Ldr. Tony Hodkinson. 01909 773437.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 26 NOV. Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth. Another chance to walk a section of the South Yorkshire Way. This section of the SYW takes us from Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth with some beautiful scenery. There will be one lunch/coffee stop near Jump Valley. PLEASE NOTE A CHANGE TO START POINT/PARKING ARRANGEMENTS FROM THOSE PRINTED IN OUR PROGRAMME. Starting point: Park in the far right newly extended section of the car park at Wentworth Garden Centre, Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham. Meet at 9.30am at the latest for transfer to Worsbrough where car parking is £3. The main car park in Wentworth Village is not suitable for all day parking. Grid reference: SK392980. Nearest postcode: S62 7TF. Start time: 09:30. Estimated finish time: 13:00. Easy 6.5 miles / 10.5 km. Contact details: Tony Wood. Telephone: 07923242329. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Please note - meet at 9.30am at Wentworth for transfer to the start of the walk which starts at 10am from Worsbrough.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, SAT 2 DEC, a 4 mile walk around the Whirlow area. An easy walk with lots of history and some interesting stories. Meet at the pub at 9.0 for hot drinks and to register. Meal and drinks provided after all walks. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

RAILWAY WALK, an 8 mile linear walk from Sheffield to Meadowhall through urban green corridors and open spaces with the Penistone Line Partnership. SAt 2 DEC. Start: 10am at Sheffield station tram stop - at rear entrance to station. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated.

SUN 26 NOV - 9:00, 273 bus to Fairholmes (SK172893) start 9:50. Derwent Reservoir, Abbey Brook, Cartledge Stones, Dukes Road, Bar Dike, Cowell Flat, Agden Side, Low Bradfield. 11 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. TUES 28 NOV - 10:02, 1002- 57 bus to Wadsley (just after Rural Lane) (leader meeting bus) (SK319910) start 10:20. Low Ash, Dungworth, Holdworth, Worrall, Oughtibridge 8 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. WED 29 NOV - 9:45, 81 from Leopold Street to Whirlow Bridge (SK311826) start 10:10. Limb Valley, Lady Cannings Plantation, Brown Edge Farm, Redmires, Head Stone Bank, Rivelin Rough, Rivelin Valley, Malin Bridge 12 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, a long established sociable group, welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next weekend meets are Swaledale and Sedgergh. Next year: Wadi Rum and Romania. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.