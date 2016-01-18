Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, November 18, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, FRI 24 NOV. Walk, Talk & Eat. A lovely Friday walk from Low Bradfield of approximately 4 or 5 miles followed by lunch at The Plough. Two meals for £6 - previously used to be a fiver, but still really good value! Starting point: The Plough, New Road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK266915. Nearest postcode: S6 6HW. Start time: 10:30. Estimated finish time: 12:00. Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Please note: Booking for lunch with Tony & Steph Swaby is essential and start time for the walk is 10.30am. SUN 26 NOV. Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth. Another chance to walk a section of the South Yorkshire Way. This section of the SYW takes us from Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth with some beautiful scenery. There will be one lunch/coffee stop near Jump Valley. PLEASE NOTE A CHANGE TO START POINT/PARKING ARRANGEMENTS FROM THOSE PRINTED IN OUR PROGRAMME. Starting point: Park in the far right newly extended section of the car park at Wentworth Garden Centre, Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham. Meet at 9.30am at the latest for transfer to Worsbrough where car parking is £3. The main car park in Wentworth Village is not suitable for all day parking. Grid reference: SK392980. Nearest postcode: S62 7TF. Start time: 09:30. Estimated finish time: 13:00. Easy 6.5 miles / 10.5 km. Contact details: Tony Wood. Telephone: 07923242329. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Please note - meet at 9.30am at Wentworth for transfer to the start of the walk which starts at 10am from Worsbrough.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 18 NOV. Pleasley Vale. Meet 9.30 Dore Road. Circular walk. WED 22 NOV. Grindleford Baslow. Meet 9.25, No65. Central Bus Station. hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk or www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Walking Group, SAT 18 NOV. Interchange 273 bus (10.27) to Moscar Lodge (10.52). Linear walk via Stake Hill Road, Shepherd’s Height, Low Bradfield, Dam Flask, Stacey Bank finish Malin Bridge. Possible cut off points Low Bradfield and Stacey Bank 7 miles. THURS 23 NOV. Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Chesterfield Cavendish St. (10.21) Leader will meet bus here. Round walk via Hady, Calow, Top Alley, Cock Alley, Sutton Springs, Temple Normanton, Calow Brook, Spital Church 8/9 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/mytest.php

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 19 NOV. 9.34am No88 bus (Arundel Gate) to Ecclesall Common, Burncross, Grenoside, Ecclesfield. 9miles/mod. Leader John Glossop.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 19 NOV. 09.00 – 273 bus to Cutthroat Bridge. Derwent Edge, Bradfield Gate Head, Low Bradfield. 8 1/2 miles. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 19 NOV. 09:45. HOPE (meet at school). SK 172 837. Edale End, Wooler Knoll, Win Hill, Aston, Killhill Bridge. 9 Miles Grade 3+. (No Dogs). 0114 2662 348 or 07518 029 776. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 19 NOV. Wyming Brook, Redmires, Lodge Moor. Walk meet: Wyming Brook Car-park. SK 269 859. 10:00am. Walk distance: 8.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Chris Thompson. Tel: 01709 533 840.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated.

WED 22 NOV - 9:02, 57 bus to bottom of Carr Rd, Deepcar. (leader catching bus at Oughtibridge) (SK288979) start 9:38. Green Moor Rumtickle Viaduct, Nabbs Wood, Crane Moor, Deepcar (car parking available on Station Rd Deepcar) 11 miles circular, moderate. THURS 23 NOV - 10:10, Meet at Arundel Gate AG5 to catch an X1 to Sheffield Rd/Old Sheffield Rd (SK426922) start 10:45. We visit Moorgate cemetery, Boston Park, Canklow Wood, Whiston Meadows and the River Don on this leg of the route, which can be extended for some if required 4 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group. SUN 19 NOV. Full day walk at Strines and Dale Dyke reservoirs. A 7.5 mile walk which should take about 4 hours to complete. Fairly easy walk, but expect a great deal of mud and standing water. Meet at the pub at 10.30 for hot drinks and to register. Meal and drinks provided after all walks. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 22 NOV. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Bamford for round walk via Abney Moor. Ldr. Bill Gray. 01909 773437.

RAILWAY WALK: SAT 18 NOV. An 11 mile circular walk at Brockholes via New Mill, Jackson Bridge and Shaley Top with the Penistone Line Partnership. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to BROCKHOLES. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, a long established sociable group, welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next weekend meets are Swaledale and Sedgergh. Next year: Wadi Rum and Romania. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

AUTUMN WALKS BY TRAIN: Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the autumn on a series of nine railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. website: www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.