Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, June 29, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 2 JULY. The Hathersage Circular Experience. This spectacular walk takes in Hazelford Hall, Eyam Moor, Stoke Ford, Highlow Wood and back to Hathersage. The initial part is via a roadside footpath, following which we leave the road and ascent to the top of the moor via a steep incline. We pass near to 17c Hazelford Hall across Eyam Moor and descent to Stoke Ford, Highlow Wood returning to Hathersage via country lanes. All this with panoramic views of Higger Tor, Millstone, Froggatt, Curbar and Baslow Edges. Perfect! Starting point: Parking on the Hathersage Station approach road. Take the B6001 Grindleford Road, opposite the George Hotel in Hathersage. The station is on your left hand side, after the swimming pool junction. Parking is free but we will have to park sensibly. Grid reference: SK233811. Nearest postcode: S32 1DR. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:30). Moderate 7.5 miles / 12.1 km. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 5 JULY. Newmillerdam Country Park. A woodland and water’s edge walk passing through the Arboretum. After the walk join us for a fish & chip supper at the popular Wetherby Whaler. Starting point: Newmillerdam car park (free after 6pm) on the Barnsley to Wakefield A61. Grid reference: SE330157. Nearest postcode: WF2 6QP. Start time: 18:30. (Estimated finish time: 20:00). Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. Contact details: Nigel & Christine Hebden. Telephone: 01226755893 or 07762383830. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

HF Walking Group, SAT 1 JULY. Eckington. 9.40. Meet Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. Circular walk. 8-9miles. WED 5 JULY. Kiveton Bridge. 10.00 X5. Central Bus Station Pond St. 5 – 7 miles using local transport. Circular walk.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 1 JULY. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Whirlow Bridge (10.10). Linear walk via Ecclesall Woods, Beauchief, Chancet Wood, Graves Park finish Woodseats (several drop off points) – 7/8 miles. THURS 6 JULY. Sheffield station (9.36) Huddersfield train to Brockholes (10.36). Leader will get on at Chapeltown. Round walk via High Royd Farm, Castle Hill, Farnley Tyas, Thurstonland finish Brockholes – 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/mytest.php

Good Companions, SUN 2 JULY. 09:35 51 bus from Arundel Gate (AG11) to Lodge Moor, Wyming Brook, Conduit, Hollow Meadows, Dungworth, Worrall, 10 miles. Leader: Angie. Note Leader will meet bus.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 2 JULY. 09:45. OLD GLOSSOP (Park/meet at Shepley Street). SK 044 947. Shelf Benches, Higher Shelf Stones, Bleaklow Head, Clough Edge, Cock Hill. 10 Miles Grade 4. (Some Access - No Dogs). 0114 2331 861 or 07753 324 485. WED 5 JULY. 09:45. THE GROUSE (lay-by). SK 259 779. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles. Grade 2. 01629 636 175 or 07702 358 159. FRI 7 JULY. 18:30. CALVER (Derwent Water Arms). SK 240 748. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles Grade 2. 07879 404 108. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 2 JULY. Melbourne, Calke Abbey, Staunton Harold Hall, Breedon on the Hill. Walk meet: Melbourne Assembly Rooms. SK 386 251. 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Bob Littledyke. Tel: 01709 371 355/Mob: 07780 461 919.

RAILWAY WALK: a pleasant 10 mile linear walk from Dodworth to Silkstone Common through the lovely countryside surrounding Cannon Hall with the Penistone Line Partnership. SAT 1 JULY Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to DODWORTH. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group. FRI 30 JUNE, Rough Standhills. An easy 3.5 mile walk in a little known area close to the Limb Valley. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. SUN 2 JULY, Stanage Edge. A challenging 8.5 mile walk which takes in Redmires, Moscar Moor and Stanage Edge. Meet at the pub at 10.30 at the pub to register etc. £10 charge payable to the pub. TUES 4 JULY, Sunset walk through the Limb and Porter Valleys. Easy 4 mile walk but with lots of stiles to negotiate. Meet in the pub at 6pm for tea/coffee with a buffet provided at the end of the walk for £8 per person. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more information.

The Sunday Club: For anyone that would like longer walks than the ones which we currently have on offer, why not come and join us for our occasional “Sunday Club” walks. These walks will usually be around 8-10 miles in distance, and will take approximately 5 hours to complete. Meeting as usual at the Norfolk Arms at 10.30am for tea and coffee and a short introduction from our guide Steve Murfitt and set off at 11.00am, the cost per walk will be £10, and there will be a meal provided from our walkers menu at the end of the walk along with tea and coffee. Our first walk will take place on Sunday 2nd July, and will be an 8.5 mile round walk through Redmires, Hollow Meadows, Moscar and Stanage. Expect great views and lots of historical facts throughout the walk. Please note: suitable footwear is advisable as there are rocky sections throughout the walk. There is also a total ascent of 330 metres, and as there are no refreshment facilities, it is advisable to bring plenty of drinks and food for the day. Although there is no need to book in advance, if you are interested in attending the “Sunday Club” walk please let us know by email toenquiries@norfolkarms.com or on any of the walks prior to the 2nd of July.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. TUES 4 JULY - 10:00am Catch 10.01 X5 bus from Pond Street C5 to South Anston. Leader will join bus in Aston, SK520838. Walk starts 10:45. We will follow a new route from South Anston to Lindrick Common before visiting the famous orchid meadow on our way back to North Anston for the bus back. 6 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. WED 5 JULY - 9:14am Train to Bamford, SK207825. Walk starts 9:40. Thornhill; Hope Cross, Haggwater bridge;Bridge End pasture; Croookhill Farm; Ashopton bridge 11 miles linear, moderate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 5 JULY.. Meet 08.15 Pond Hill for Coach Ramble to Richmond. Long walk starts Reeth. Short walk starts Marske. Both finish in Richmond. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.