Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, June 24, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SAT 24 JUNE. Bakewell Circular - SATURDAY WALK! Starting in Bakewell at the Old Railway Station then walking along the banks of the River Wye to Haddon Hall, across open countryside with spectacular views as we walk along the path above the River Lathkill an Dale, then stopping in village of Over Haddon (which has toilet facilities), for lunch. We then descend to Bakewell and maybuy some of the Famour ‘Bakewell Pudding’. Starting point: Meet Old Railway Station Car Park, Bakewell. Grid reference: SK222685. Nearest postcode: DE45 1AQ. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 7 miles / 11.3 km. Contact details: Chris & Val Mellows. Telephone: 01246207852 or 07837932048. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 28 JUNE. High Hazel’s Park & Bowden Housteads Circular. This is a figure of eight walk that explores High Hazels Park for its spectacular views and Bowden Housteads wood for its history and wildlife. Starting point: High Hazels Park car park. Entrance up Catley Road, Darnall, Sheffield off A6102 by B&Q. Grid reference: SK398879. Nearest postcode: S9 4PE. Start time: 18:30. (Estimated finish time: 20:30). Easy 4 miles / 6.4 km. Contact details: Soo Moore. Telephone: 01709879839/07791496576. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. FRI 30 JUNE. Walk, Talk & Eat. A lovely Friday walk from Low Bradfield, of approximately 4 or 5 miles followed by lunch at The Plough. Two meals for a fiver! Booking for lunch with Tony & Steph is essential. Walk starts 10.30am. Starting point: The Plough, New road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK266915. Nearest postcode: S6 6HW. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 12:15). Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SAT 24 JUNE - 10:30am 218 Bus to Clod Hall Crossroads, SK278740. Walk starts 11:05. Wellington’s Monument, Baslow Edge, Cundy Graves, Baslow, Chatsworth. One high ladder stile 6.5 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. TUES 27 JUNE - 10:00am Catch 10. 01 X5 bus from C5 Pond Street Interchange. Leader will join bus in Aston, SK458848. Walk starts 10:30. This walk explores the neglected northern fringes of Rother Valley Country Park, including a stunningly beautiful hidden valley and little explored woods and pastures in-between visiting the main park for a comfortable lunch stop at the visitor centre 6.5 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. WED 28 JUNE - 9:00am 218 bus to Bakewell, SK217685. Walk starts 10:20. Over Haddon, Lathkilldale, Cales Dale, Alport, Haddon Hall, Bakewell 11.5 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 24 JUNE. Winster Bonsall. 9.40. Meeting point: Dore Road: bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 8 – 9 miles car-sharing. Circular walk. WED 28 JUNE. 10.00, Morehall Lane Bradfield. 57 Central Bus Station Pond St. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, SAT 24 JUNE. Sheffield Snig Hill 88 bus (9.33) to Hunters Bar (9.47). Linear walk via Whiteley Woods, Porter Clough, Ringinglow, Whirlow finish Abbeydale Road South – 7 miles. PLUS – No planned walk. THURS 29 JUNE. Sheffield station [9.29] London train to Derby (10.00) then “Swift” bus (10.20) to Ashbourne bus station (10.57). Round walk via Mapleton, Dove Dale, Ilam Tops, Ilam Hall, River Manifold, Okeover Bridge. Return by bus to Derby – 10/11 miles. Late return to Sheffield. (Use Derbyshire Wayfarer Ticket). AMBLE – Interchange 271 bus (10.40) to Houndkirk Parson House (11.16). Linear walk via Ringinglow, Limb Valley, Whirlow finish Dore Station – 5 miles. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. 09.33am, No65 bus to Grindleford Station, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Castleton. 9miles/mod. Leader Robert Nicholls.

Good Companions, SUN 25 June. 09:26 tram from Cathedral to Middlewood then 09:45, SL1 bus to Deepcar. 10 ½ miles. Leader: Lynn Oxlade. goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. 09:45. PYM’S CHAIR CP. SJ 995 767. Shining Tor, Thursbitch, Kettleshulme, Taxal Edge. 10.5 Miles Grade 3. 01246 411 237. WED 28 JUNE. 09:45. YOULGRAVE CP (west end of village). SK 205 641. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles Grade 2. (village well dressing - possibility of refreshments in village hall). 01629 636 175 or 07702 358 159. FRI 30 JUNE. 18:30. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill). SK 256 725. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles Grade 2. 0114 2306 109.www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. Black Clough, Bleaklow, Crowden, Longdendale Trail. Walk meet: Road leading to old Woodhead Station off the Woodhead Road. SK 114 996. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Strenuous. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Walk leader: Peter Haynes. Tel: 01142 687 064.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 28 JUNE. Meet 09.14 train to Manchester (Sheffield Train Station).Start Chinley and finish New Mills. 11 miles, several hills. Ldr Ken Cooper. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.