Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, July 8, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 9 JULY. Stunning Carl Wark & Higger Tor. A beautiful ramble over gritstone edges, craggy heights, the Hill Fort of Carl Wark and heather moors with attractive streams in the romantic Peak District. Spectacular views from Surprise Ridge over the Derwent Valley to Castleton. Starting point: Longshaw NT Car Park. Turn left at Fox House when approaching from Sheffield A6187. Car park is first right (£4 for non-NT members. Free parking on approach road). Grid reference: SK266789. Nearest postcode: S11 7TZ. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:15). Moderate 7 miles / 11.3 km. Contact details: John Watson. Telephone: 01709435207 or 07935947619. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 12 JULY. Mexborough First World War Trail. An urban walk which tells the story of how the First World War impacted on Mexborough. Includes some canal towpath walking, a lot of roads/pavements and several short stops for historical information along the way. Afterwards, refreshments at Sue & Gordon’s home in Mexborough for anyone who would like to come along. Starting point: Mexborough Railway Station Car Park, Station Road Mexborough. Grid reference: SK473995. Nearest postcode: S64 9AQ. Start time: 18:30. (Estimated finish time: 20:15). Easy 3 miles / 4.8 km. Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Due to the urban nature of this walk, dogs will have to be on leads at all times, and sadly they cannot join us afterwards for refreshments. Dog owners are, of course welcome and their dogs will be safe in ventilated cars.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 8 JULY. 9.40. Dunford Bridge. Meet Malin Bridge: outside Malin Bridge Fire Station in Rivelin Valley Road. Circular walk. 9 miles. WED 12 JULY. 10.10. Chesterfield River Rother Walk. X17, Central Bus Station Pond St. 5 – 7 miles using local transport.

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, SAT 8 JULY. Snig Hill 82 bus (9.39) to Banner Cross (10.01). Linear walk via Chelsea Park, Brincliffe Edge, Beauchief Nature Park finish Totley – 7 miles. PLUS – No planned walk. TUES 11 JULY. AMBLE – Interchange X17 bus (10.10) to Chesterfield Cavendish Street (10.48) where leader will meet the bus. Then 51 bus to Wingerworth. Round walk ‘Wingerworth Wander’ – 5 miles. THURS 13 JULY. Castle Square Blue route Supertram (10.00) to White Lane (10.20). Round walk via Ridgeway, Plumbley, Ford and Povey Farm – 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 9 JULY. Car ramble to Saddleworth Moor. 9miles/strenuous. Contact leaders for transport details. Geoff and Dorothy Woolhouse.

The Good Companions Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. Car Ramble: Altered meeting point – we will meet at 10am at Adlington Road, Bollington, car park which is free. It’s the road between the Co-op and Dog & Partridge Pub (Palmerston St} and has a brown canal sign post at the entrance. Clarence Mill, Rainow, Saddle of Kerridge, White Nancy,Bollington. 12 miles. Leader: Jackie. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. 09:45. LONGNOR (Craft Centre). SK 089 649

Longnor, Hulme End, Warslow, Revidge. 11 Miles Grade 3. (Dogs on short fixed leads). 0114 2483441. FRI 14 JULY. 18:30. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill). SK 256 725. Pilsley, Edensor, Chatsworth. 5.5 Miles Grade 2. 0114 2662348 or 07518 029776. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. Rowsley Circular. Walk meet: Old Station Car-park. SK 258 659. Post-code: DE4 2EL - 10:00am. Walk distance: 8.50 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Bill Hawksworth and Chris Wright. Tel: 01709 581516. Mob: 07584 295 502. SUN 9 JULY. Hathersage and North Lees Circular. Walk meet: Hathersage Car-park (fee). SK 231 814 - 10:00am. Walk distance: 5.00 miles. Grade of walk: Leisurely. Walk leader: Chris Brashaw and Sylvia Duncan. Tel: 01709 374 846/ 01709 374841.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated.

SUN 9 JULY - 9:14am Train to Chinley, SK038826. Walk starts 9:56. Chinley, Kinder, Edale 13 miles linear, strenuous. WED 12 JULY - 9:40am 271 bus to Millstone Inn, Hathersage Road. Leader will meet bus at Hunters Bar, SK241808. Walk starts 10:25. Leadmill Bridge, Stoke Ford, Eyam, Calver, Baslow 10 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. THURS 13 JULY - 9:50am 97 bus from High Street to Abbey Lane, SK327822. Walk starts 10:20. Ecclesall Woods, Whirlow, Forge Dam, Endcliffe Park 6 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, FRI 7 JULY, Whiteley Woods. An easy 4 mile walk in and around the Whiteley Woods area. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Enjoy a six mile walk: in North Lincolnshire with the Penistone Line Partnership as they walk from Barnetby to Brigg visiting Wrawby windmill, the only remaining working postmill in the north of England. Train to Barnetby departs Sheffield at 08.03 on SAT 15 JULY. Details on 07908-450444.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 12 JULY. Meet 09.35 No 265 bus to Barnsley (S.T.I. B3). Start Warren Lane and finish Hoyland Common via Wentworth. Ldr Noel Clarke. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: is an established sociable group which welcomes interested hillwalkers and mountaineers.Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Upcoming weekend meets are Clapham, Langdale, Cader Idris and Swlaedale. Longer Summer meet in Wyoming. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.