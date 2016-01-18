Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, January 7, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Dec. Clapham; Jan. Little Langdale; Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 8 JAN. Wentworth and Elsecar Circular. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Gordon Mc Vann. Tel: 01709 375 381. Walk distance: 8.00 miles. Walk meet: Elsecar Heritage Centre Car-park. SK 384 999.

Good Companions, www.goodcompanionsrambling.com SUN 8 JAN – 09.50 97 bus from High St to Totley (Mickley Lane) Totley Moor, Totley. Leader Ros 8-9 miles. ( Note: Leader will meet bus).

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 7 JAN. Treeton Whiston Circular. Starting point. Pit Lane, Treeton. Start time: 10:00. Leisurely 8 miles / 12.9 km. Treeton Dyke, Whiston Village, Spa Well Farm. Contact details: Jane & Paul Lister. Telephone: 0776 1080668. Walk leader: Jane & Paul Lister. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. SAT 7 JAN. Wickersley winter walk. Starting point: Wood Lane,Wickersley. Main entrance to wood. Start time: 10:00. Leisurely 5 miles / 8 km. Wickersley Wood, Slacks pond, Wickersley Gorse. Contact details: Debbie Harvey. Telephone: 1709548136. Walk leader: Debbie Harvey. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 11 JAN. Thrybergh and Ravenfield. Starting point: Thrybergh Country Park [fee]. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 9 miles / 14.5 km. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 547246. Walk leader: Tony Lodge. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 8 JAN. 09:45. CUTTHROAT BRIDGE (large lay-by) (SK 216 874). Moscar House, Dale Dyke, Broggin End, Back Tor. (8 Miles Grade 3). (No Dogs). 0114 2662348 or 07518 029776.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 8 JAN. 9.40am, No X17 bus to Kelstedge, North Edge, Alton, Eastwood, Ashover. 8miles/mod. Ldr Lawrence Taylor.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 8 JAN. Ardsley Circular. Starting point: Meet Netherwood ALC. Follow Wombwell Byp0ass (A633) to new roundabout & follow signs to Advanced Learning Centre. Car park is on left just before entrance. Grid reference: SE401039. Nearest postcode: S73 8FE. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:00). Easy 7.5 miles / 12.1 km. Walk on the TPT towards Cudworth over fields to Ardsley. Contact details: Nigel & Christine Hebden. Telephone: 01226755893 or 07762383830. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 7 JAN. A linear walk from Wombwell to Silkstone Common (10 miles) via Wombwell Woods and Worsborough with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Tram departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to Wombwell. Text: 07908-450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, www.sheffield-cha.org.uk SAT 7 JAN. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Fox House (10.18). Linear walk via Houndkirk, Ringinglow, Porter Clough, Forge Dam finish Endcliffe Park - 7/8 miles. PLUS - Car ramble. Meet at St Peter and St Paul Church, Gringley on the Hill (10.00) - (SK 736 907) (SatNav DN10 4QP). Round walk via Cuckoo Way and Clayworth - 10 miles. TUES 10 JAN. AMBLE - Castle Square Supertram Blue route (10.30) to Hollinsend (10.45). Linear walk via Shirebrook valley, Beighton Marsh Nature Reserve finish Woodhouse or optional extension to Handsworth - 5/6 miles (Leader will meet tram at Hollinsend). THURS 12 JAN. Meet Victoria Quays (10.00). Round walk via Tinsley Canal, Attercliffe, Acres Hill, Bowden Housteads Wood, Tinsley Park, Hill Top Chapel and Five Weirs walk - 9 miles (Several drop off points).

Friends of Porter Valley January Walk: SAT 7 JAN. Sue Turner will be leading our next walk entitled “An introduction to the Porter Valley’s Heritage and Winter Wildlife “.. It will start from the Park entrance at Hunters Bar at 10.30 am. Details of other activities can be found in the FoPV website.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 11 JAN.. Meet 09.49 No. 86 bus to Chapeltown (Angel Street). Start Asda, Chaucer Road and finish Sheffield City Centre via Hartley Brook Dyke, Woolley Woods, and Sheffield Canal. Ldr John Holding. 01909 773437.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, www.sheffieldramblers.org. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 8 JAN - 9:00, 273 bus to Lady Bower Bridge (SK192864) start 9:30. Fairholmes, Upper Derwent, Lockerbrook, Hagg Farm, Bamford 11 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. TUES 10 JAN - 9:25, 43 bus From Flat Street to Bowshaw, (SK351799) start 9:55. Coal Aston, Greenside, Mosborough 8miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. WED 11 JAN - 9:36, Train to Shepley (SE196102) start 10:30. Shelley, Roydhouse, Emley, Cuckoo’s Nest Halt, Denby Dale 10 miles linear, moderate.