Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, January 21, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

W/C 21-01-17

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 22 JAN. Chatsworth Park, Baslow, Yeld Wood, Gardom’s Edge, Dobb’s Edge, Beeley Lodge. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Mike Whittaker. Tel: 01709 545 691. Mob: 07980 196 271. Walk distance: 9.50 miles. Walk meet: Calton Lees Car-park (fee). SK 259 683.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 21 JAN. Ring Route Taster. Starting point: Bus stop on Corporation St near Minster (Ratcliffe’s corner!). Start time: 09:45. Moderate 12 miles / 19.3 km. X1 Bus, Magna, Fence, Town Centre. Contact details: John Wadsworth. Telephone: 01709 372442. Walk leader: John Wadsworth. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. A trial circular walk from the first stage of the Rotherham Ring Route. SAT 21 JAN. Ring Route Taster. Starting point: Bus stop on Corporation St near Minster (Ratcliffe’s corner!). Start time: 09:45. Easy 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. X1 Bus, Magna, Fence, 27 Bus. Contact details: John Wadsworth. Telephone: 01709 372442. Walk leader: John Wadsworth. Additional notes: This is a linear walk. WED 25 JAN. Elkersley, Clumber Park. Starting point: Elkersley Village Hall CP. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 10.5 miles / 16.9 km. Mainly flat incorporating Clumber Lake. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 370426 07742716602. Walk leader: Alan & Margaret Mettam. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 22 JAN. 09:45. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill) (SK 256 725). Baslow, Edensor, Pilsley, Hassop, Bramley Wood, (9 Miles Grade 2+) (Dogs on short fixed leads). 0114 2483441. WED 25 JAN. 09:45. BEELEY CHURCH (parking limited please car share where possible) (SK 264 676). Ramble in the area. (5 Miles Grade 2). 07790 969024.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 22 JAN. 9.39am train to Elsecar, Tankersley, Howbrook, Grenoside. 9miles/mod. Ldrs Geoff & Dorothy Woolhouse.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 25 JAN. Meet 09.48 No. 74 bus to Harthill (S.T.I. C4). Start Aughton and finish the Crystal Peaks. Ldr Ken Cooper. 01909 773437.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, WED 25 JAN. Meet at 10.27, Leopold St. 81 bus. Whirlow Forge Dam. Bring food and drink. Boots are recommended on all rambles. Have adequate rainwear. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk email for general enquiries: hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Walking Group, SAT 21 JAN. Interchange X78 bus [9.25] to Meadowhall Interchange [9.45]. Round walk via Wincobank Hill, Firth Park, Bagley Dike, Longley Park, Parson Cross Park, Hartley Brook, Blackburn Brook, Woolley Wood - 8/9 miles [plenty of break off points]. Leader will meet bus at Meadowhall. Joint walk with Penistone Line Partnership. PLUS - Interchange 65 bus (9.25) to Eyam, Little Edge (10.11). Round walk via Darlton Quarry, Black Harry Lane, Longstone Edge, Longstone Moor and Housley - 9 miles. THURS 26 JAN. Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to New Mills (10.03). Linear walk via Sett Valley, Kinder Reservoir finish Hayfield - 9 miles (Use Derbyshire Wayfarer). http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/ourwalks.html

The Good Companions Rambling Group, SUN 22 JAN – 10:35 X5 bus to Wales, (School Road/School Close), Woodall, Netherthorpe, Cuckoo Way, Kiveton Park Station, Hard lane. 8-9 miles. Leader: Eileen Bird (Note: Leader will meet bus). https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Peak Walking Group, SUN 22 JAN - Rother Valley Country Park. 7.5 Miles / Grade B.

Start Wales Village crossroads OS LR 120 Worksop SK 477 829 roadside parking.

Route Wales / Low Laith farm / Waleswood / Rother Valley C P /Chesterfield canal / Wales. Notes Dogs on lead. Contact 01246 853155 for further information.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SAT 21 JAN. Pre-AGM Walk. Starting point: Sands Car Park, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK263918. Nearest postcode: S6 6LB. Start time: 10:25. (Estimated finish time: 13:00). Moderate 6 miles / 9.7 km. There will be a walk of roughly 5 - 6 miles ahead of the South Yorkshire & North East Derbyshire Annual General Meeting. Please come along and support Dearne Valley Group at its Area AGM at 2pm and also join the walk in the morning at 10.30am. Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870. Walk leader: Leader from Sheffield 40’s Group. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Walk details may be subject to slight change - please check this listing again nearer the date. The AGM will be held in the Village Hall at Low Bradfield at 2pm with tea, coffee and biscuits available from 1pm.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 22 JAN. A White Peak Circular Walk. Starting point: Meet Grindleford Station. Take A625 from Sheffield, then fork right to join A6187, to Fox House and then B6521 to Grindleford station, the approach to which has ample roadside parking. Grid reference: SK248789. Nearest postcode: S32 2JA. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 15:30). Moderate 10 miles / 16.1 km. From Grindleford Station we take in the steep Bole Hill incline to the old quarry, some archaeological sites around the Burbage Valley and to Fox House Inn for lunch, before returning to Grindleford Station via White Edge. Guest walk leader David Gadd of Doncaster Ramblers. Contact details: David Gadd. Telephone: 07841254095. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. FRI 27 JAN. Walk, Talk & Eat. Starting point: The Plough, new Road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK266915. Nearest postcode: S6 6HW. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 12:00). Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. A lovely Friday walk from Low Bradfield of approx 4 or 5 miles followed by lunch at The Plough - Two meals for a fiver! Please note, booking for lunch with Tony & Steph Swaby is essential. Also note start time is 10.30am. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Sheffield Wanderers, SUN 22 JAN. 8 mile walk at Edale. The route takes us through Edale, Mam Tor, Rushup Edge and Upper Booth. Meet outside The Old Nags Head, Edale, S33 7ZD at 9.30.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 21 JAN. A circular walk from Meadowhall (8 miles) linking green spaces on the outskirts of Sheffield with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 09.53 to Meadowhall Interchange. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: SUN 22 JAN - 8:55am 57 bus to Low Road, Oughtibridge (terminus) leader meeting bus, SK308933. Walk starts 9:24. Birley Edge, Wharncliffe Chase, Gosling Moor, Green Moor, Fox Valley (Stocksbridge) 10 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. TUES 24 JAN - 10:04am 51 bus to Crimicar Lane (Shiny Sheff) from Arundel Gate (Leader meeting the bus), SK296864. Walk starts 10:30. Bole Hill, Ash Cabin Flat, Rivelin Roughs, Coppice Lane, Reaps Wood, Malin Bridge 7 miles linear, intermediate. WED 25 JAN - 9:44am Train to Kiveton Bridge, SK489829. Walk starts 10:00. South Anston, Lindrick Dale, Broncliffe Grange, Cuckoo Way 9 miles circular, easy. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

W/C 28-01-17

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS' CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Peak Walking Group, SUN 29 JAN - Carver Area. 7.5 Miles / Grade B. Start Carver cricket ground, White Peak 24 OL SK 239 747. Route Carver / Bramley Wood / Bleaklow / Great Longstone / Underedge / Rowland / Deep Rake / Carver peak / Carver. Notes Dogs on lead / Eggs, jam and marmalade for sale on way. SUN 5 FEB - Blacka Moor. 8Miles / Grade B. Start All Saints Church, Totley Hall Lane, Sheffield. White Peak BMC map 1:40,000 SK 307 798 Route Hillfoot road / Blacka moor / Totley Moss /Wood Glades around Moorwoods Lane. Notes Parking on road near church can be tricky - try Hillfoot Road opposite main road/ Dogs on lead / Could be muddy. Contact 01246 853155 for further information.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 1 FEB. Meet 09.40 tram to Halfway (Castle Square). Start White Lane and finish Chesterfield, via Moss Brook, Apperknowle, Unstone and Whittington. Ldr John Halstead. 01909 773437.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 28 JAN. PLUS - Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to Bamford (9.35). Round walk via Thornhill, Win Hill, Hagg Farm, Crook Hill and Heatherdene - 10 miles. AMBLE - Meet Hunters Bar/Endcliffe Park Gates (10.30). Linear walk via Forge Dam finish Whirlow - 5 miles. THURS 2 FEB. Church Street 52 bus (10.06) to Northfield Avenue (10.24). Linear walk via Bole Hills, Rivelin Valley, Lodge Moor, Porter Valley finish Hunters Bar - 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/ourwalks.html

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 29 JAN. Pule Hall, Eastfield, Stoney Royd, Hermit Hill, Wortley Hall Circular. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: David and Rita Howlett. Tel: 01709 839 564. Walk distance: 10.50 miles. Walk meet: Finkle Street Car-park. SK 299 993.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 28 JAN. S.Yorks & NE Derbys Area AGM. Starting point: Bradfield Village Hall, The Sands, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Start time: 10:30. Leisurely 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. Please come to support the group & area. A local walk followed at 2pm by AGM when President Roly Smith will talk about Clarion Ramblers glass slide project and there will be another speaker from the Ramblers. Bring lunch, refreshments provided from 1pm. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 371266. Walk leader: Sheffield under 40s Ramblers. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 1 FEB. Short walk in Thorpe Hesley Area. Starting point: Inside Holy Trinity Church, Thorpe Hesley. Start time: 09:30. Easy 5 miles / 8 km. Parking at church, nearby or use 66 bus Chapeltown, Stand B8, Rotherham Bus Stn. Contact details: Telephone: 0114 2463437. Walk leader: Tom & Rita Doncaster. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

The Good Companions Rambling Group, 09:20 272 bus to Hathersage. For a round walk followed by meal at Little John 15:30 Leader: John Barker. Roast Dinner £8. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 29 JAN. 09:45. ROWSLEY OLD STATION CP. (SK 258 659). Congreave, Stanton Moor, Rocking Stone Farm, Birchover, Stanton Woodhouse. (9 Miles Grade 2+). 0114 2306109.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 29 JAN. 9.40am, No 4 bus to Millhouses, Beauchief Abbey, Bradway. 7miles/mod. Ldr Michael Wells.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 29 JAN. Ulley Country Park and Ulley Village. Starting point: Ulley Country Park Visitors’ Centre Car Park, Pleasley Road, Aughton. Grid reference: SK452875. Nearest postcode: S26 3XL. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:00). Easy 7 miles / 11.3 km. Walking along a section of Ulley Reservoir, crossing farmland past Penny Hill Wind Farm to Ulley village. Lunch stop at the Royal Oak pub (open for drinks). Contact details: Lesley Haden. Telephone: 07940074295. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, www.sheffieldramblers.org. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 29 JAN - 9:20, 272 bus to Bradwell Church (SK174810) start 10:15. Great Hucklow, Housley, Cavendish Mill, Black Harry Gate, Longstone Edge, Longreave Lane, Monsal Trail, Bakewell 11 miles linear, intermediate. TUES 31 JAN - 9:40, no 271 from interchange to Fox House (SK267803) start 10:20. Endcliffe Park via Houndkirk, Ringinglow, Porter Clough and Forge Dam 7 miles linear, intermediate. WED 1 FEB - 9:25, 65 bus to Maynard Arms, Grindleford (SK249783) start 9:56. Froggatt, Curbar, Grindleford, Leadmill Bridge, Highlow Hall, Offerton, Shatton, Bamford. (Cars park at Fox House to join 65 bus at 0953.) 12 miles linear, moderate. No dogs.

