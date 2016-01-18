Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, January 14, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Rambling W/C Saturday 14-01-17

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Dec. Clapham; Jan. Little Langdale; Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 14 JAN. Angel Street 31 bus (10.05) to Wisewood School (10.27). Linear walk via Loxley Common, Holdworth, Bradfield, Loxley Valley finish Malin Bridge- 9 miles. PLUS - Angel Street 61 bus (9.23) to Loxley Rd/Rodney Hill at Loxley Village Green (9.44). Round walk via Loxley Common, High Bradfield, Low Bradfield, Damflask, Dungworth and Rowel Bridge - 10 miles. THURS 19 JAN. Arundel Gate/Norfolk Street 1a bus [10.00] to Chapeltown station [10.37]. Linear walk via Trans Pennine Trail, Smithy Wood, Rainstorth House, Grange Park golf course, Hill Top, finish Meadowhall - 9/10 miles. Leader will meet bus at Chapeltown. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/ourwalks.html

Peak Walking Group, SUN 15 JAN - Barbara’s Beat the Winter Blues Walk. 7.5 Miles / Grade B. Start Rivelin Valley Cafe Dark Peak OL 1 SK 321 883. Route Rivelin Nature Trail / Rivelin Dams / Fox Hagg / Rivelin Valley. Notes Dogs on lead. Contact 01246 853155 for further information.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 15 JAN. Grindleford Circular including Higger Tor and Carl Wark. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Kevin Grundy. Tel: 07709 134 517. Walk distance: 9.50 miles. Walk meet: Grindleford Station Cafe Road. SK 250 786.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 14 JAN. Chesterfield Canal. Starting point: N Anston Village Hall CP. Ryton Rd. (off the B6060). Start time: 10:00. Leisurely 8 miles / 12.9 km. Anston, Chesterfield canal, Lindrick, Anston Stones Wood. Contact details: Sue Cresswell. Telephone: 01909 568675. Walk leader: Sue Cresswell. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 18 JAN. Short walk in Thorpe Hesley Area. Starting point: Inside Holy Trinity Church, Thorpe Hesley. Start time: 09:30. Easy 5 miles / 8 km. Parking at church, nearby or use 66 bus Chapeltown, Stand B8, Rotherham Bus Stn. Contact details: Telephone: 0114 2463437. Walk leader: Tom & Rita Doncaster. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 15 JAN. 10:00. NOTE TIME. GREAT LONGSTONE (meet at village cross) (SK 198 717). Followed by New Year’s Lunch (booking essential - contact halcyon1927@btinternet.com). Rowland, Churchdale Hall, Ashford in the Water, Monsal Head. (7 Miles Grade 2). 01246 417850 or 07719 644890.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 15 JAN. 8.57am, No 81 bus (Angel St) to Stannington, Rivelin, Stanage Pole, Fox House. 9miles/stren. Ldr Len Jacklin.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 15 JAN. Laughton to Roche Abbey. Starting point: Meet Laughton Village Hall car park, Firbeck Avenue, Laughten-en-le-Morthern. S25 1YD. Grid reference: SK522879. Nearest postcode: S25 1YD. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 13:15). Easy 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. Walking from Laughton to Brookhouse and Slade Hooton. Lunch at Roche Abbey and back along Slades with beautiful views to Laughton. Guest walk leader - Gloria Cousins of Thurcroft Walk & Talk. Contact details: Sue Haywood & Gloria Cousins. Telephone: 01709586870 Sue or 01909563184 Gloria. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: SUN 15 JAN - 9:20am 272 Bus to Hathersage, SK230815. Walk starts 10:00. Hathersage, Leadmill Bridge, Offerton Hall, Abney ,Bretton Clough,Hazelford, Hathersage 10.5 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. WED 18 JAN - 9:31am Yellow Tram from the Cathedral to Middlewood Terminus (leader will meet the tram), SK327912. Walk starts 9:50. Worrall, Stacey Bank, Storrs, Rivelin, Malin Bridge 11 miles linear, moderate. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Sheffield Wanderers: FRI 20 JAN. Norfolk Arms Ringinglow walk in Whiteley Woods. 4 mile guided walk with historical facts. Meet in pub at 9.30 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more details.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 18 JAN. Meet 09.34 No. 51 bus to Lodge Moor (Arundel Gate AG11). Start Hallam Head and finish Loxley Road via Wyming Brook, Roydes Clough and Dungworth. Ldr Bill Gray. 01909 773437.

The Good Companions Rambling Group, SUN 15 JAN – 09:00 273 bus to Moscar, Dale Dike, Bradfield, Wadsley Common, Wisewood. 9 miles. Leader: Lee Goodison. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

W/C 21-01-17

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 22 JAN. Chatsworth Park, Baslow, Yeld Wood, Gardom’s Edge, Dobb’s Edge, Beeley Lodge. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Mike Whittaker. Tel: 01709 545 691. Mob: 07980 196 271. Walk distance: 9.50 miles. Walk meet: Calton Lees Car-park (fee). SK 259 683.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 21 JAN. Ring Route Taster. Starting point: Bus stop on Corporation St near Minster (Ratcliffe’s corner!). Start time: 09:45. Moderate 12 miles / 19.3 km. X1 Bus, Magna, Fence, Town Centre. Contact details: John Wadsworth. Telephone: 01709 372442. Walk leader: John Wadsworth. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. A trial circular walk from the first stage of the Rotherham Ring Route. SAT 21 JAN. Ring Route Taster. Starting point: Bus stop on Corporation St near Minster (Ratcliffe’s corner!). Start time: 09:45. Easy 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. X1 Bus, Magna, Fence, 27 Bus. Contact details: John Wadsworth. Telephone: 01709 372442. Walk leader: John Wadsworth. Additional notes: This is a linear walk. WED 25 JAN. Elkersley, Clumber Park. Starting point: Elkersley Village Hall CP. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 10.5 miles / 16.9 km. Mainly flat incorporating Clumber Lake. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 370426 07742716602. Walk leader: Alan & Margaret Mettam. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 22 JAN. 09:45. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill) (SK 256 725). Baslow, Edensor, Pilsley, Hassop, Bramley Wood, (9 Miles Grade 2+) (Dogs on short fixed leads). 0114 2483441. WED 25 JAN. 09:45. BEELEY CHURCH (parking limited please car share where possible) (SK 264 676). Ramble in the area. (5 Miles Grade 2). 07790 969024.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 22 JAN. 9.39am train to Elsecar, Tankersley, Howbrook, Grenoside. 9miles/mod. Ldrs Geoff & Dorothy Woolhouse.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 25 JAN. Meet 09.48 No. 74 bus to Harthill (S.T.I. C4). Start Aughton and finish the Crystal Peaks. Ldr Ken Cooper. 01909 773437.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, WED 25 JAN. Meet at 10.27, Leopold St. 81 bus. Whirlow Forge Dam. Bring food and drink. Boots are recommended on all rambles. Have adequate rainwear. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk email for general enquiries: hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Walking Group, SAT 21 JAN. Interchange X78 bus [9.25] to Meadowhall Interchange [9.45]. Round walk via Wincobank Hill, Firth Park, Bagley Dike, Longley Park, Parson Cross Park, Hartley Brook, Blackburn Brook, Woolley Wood - 8/9 miles [plenty of break off points]. Leader will meet bus at Meadowhall. Joint walk with Penistone Line Partnership. PLUS - Interchange 65 bus (9.25) to Eyam, Little Edge (10.11). Round walk via Darlton Quarry, Black Harry Lane, Longstone Edge, Longstone Moor and Housley - 9 miles. THURS 26 JAN. Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to New Mills (10.03). Linear walk via Sett Valley, Kinder Reservoir finish Hayfield - 9 miles (Use Derbyshire Wayfarer). http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/ourwalks.html

The Good Companions Rambling Group, SUN 22 JAN – 10:35 X5 bus to Wales, (School Road/School Close), Woodall, Netherthorpe, Cuckoo Way, Kiveton Park Station, Hard lane. 8-9 miles. Leader: Eileen Bird (Note: Leader will meet bus). https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Peak Walking Group, SUN 22 JAN - Rother Valley Country Park. 7.5 Miles / Grade B.

Start Wales Village crossroads OS LR 120 Worksop SK 477 829 roadside parking.

Route Wales / Low Laith farm / Waleswood / Rother Valley C P /Chesterfield canal / Wales. Notes Dogs on lead. Contact 01246 853155 for further information.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SAT 21 JAN. Pre-AGM Walk. Starting point: Sands Car Park, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK263918. Nearest postcode: S6 6LB. Start time: 10:25. (Estimated finish time: 13:00). Moderate 6 miles / 9.7 km. There will be a walk of roughly 5 - 6 miles ahead of the South Yorkshire & North East Derbyshire Annual General Meeting. Please come along and support Dearne Valley Group at its Area AGM at 2pm and also join the walk in the morning at 10.30am. Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870. Walk leader: Leader from Sheffield 40’s Group. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Walk details may be subject to slight change - please check this listing again nearer the date. The AGM will be held in the Village Hall at Low Bradfield at 2pm with tea, coffee and biscuits available from 1pm.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 22 JAN. A White Peak Circular Walk. Starting point: Meet Grindleford Station. Take A625 from Sheffield, then fork right to join A6187, to Fox House and then B6521 to Grindleford station, the approach to which has ample roadside parking. Grid reference: SK248789. Nearest postcode: S32 2JA. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 15:30). Moderate 10 miles / 16.1 km. From Grindleford Station we take in the steep Bole Hill incline to the old quarry, some archaeological sites around the Burbage Valley and to Fox House Inn for lunch, before returning to Grindleford Station via White Edge. Guest walk leader David Gadd of Doncaster Ramblers. Contact details: David Gadd. Telephone: 07841254095. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. FRI 27 JAN. Walk, Talk & Eat. Starting point: The Plough, new Road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK266915. Nearest postcode: S6 6HW. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 12:00). Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. A lovely Friday walk from Low Bradfield of approx 4 or 5 miles followed by lunch at The Plough - Two meals for a fiver! Please note, booking for lunch with Tony & Steph Swaby is essential. Also note start time is 10.30am. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Sheffield Wanderers, SUN 22 JAN. 8 mile walk at Edale. The route takes us through Edale, Mam Tor, Rushup Edge and Upper Booth. Meet outside The Old Nags Head, Edale, S33 7ZD at 9.30.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 21 JAN. A circular walk from Meadowhall (8 miles) linking green spaces on the outskirts of Sheffield with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 09.53 to Meadowhall Interchange. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: SUN 22 JAN - 8:55am 57 bus to Low Road, Oughtibridge (terminus) leader meeting bus, SK308933. Walk starts 9:24. Birley Edge, Wharncliffe Chase, Gosling Moor, Green Moor, Fox Valley (Stocksbridge) 10 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. TUES 24 JAN - 10:04am 51 bus to Crimicar Lane (Shiny Sheff) from Arundel Gate (Leader meeting the bus), SK296864. Walk starts 10:30. Bole Hill, Ash Cabin Flat, Rivelin Roughs, Coppice Lane, Reaps Wood, Malin Bridge 7 miles linear, intermediate. WED 25 JAN - 9:44am Train to Kiveton Bridge, SK489829. Walk starts 10:00. South Anston, Lindrick Dale, Broncliffe Grange, Cuckoo Way 9 miles circular, easy. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

