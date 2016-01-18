Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, February 4, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: SUN 5 FEB - 9:00am 273 bus to Fairholmes turn-off, SK191865. Walk starts 9:27. Bridge-end Pasture, Rowlee Farm, Hope Cross, Win Hill, Bamford (Pub/Cafe) 10 miles linear, moderate. WED 8 FEB - 9:36am Huddersfield train to Penistone station, SE251033. Walk starts 10:20. Scout Dike Reservoir, Ingbirchworth, Upper Denby, Dunkirk, Deffer Wood, Gunthwaite Mill & Bridge, Penistone. 12 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow walk in the Hathersage area. SAT 4 FEB. 4 mile guided walk with historical facts. Meet in pub at 9.30 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more details.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 4 FEB. A linear walk from Elsecar to Chapeltown (9 miles) with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 09.06, Meadowhall 09.12 to Elsecar. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 8 FEB. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Bradwell for round walk. Ldr Graham Bamford. 01909 773437.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 4 FEB. Scarcliffe Park. Starting point: Poulter Country Park (off A632 Nr.Langwith). If coming S on M1, exit J29A & join A632 thro’ Bolsover & cont. towards Langwith. Turn L at SP Archaeological Way to Poulter Park. Grid reference: SK525704. Nearest postcode: NG20 9HS. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 8 miles / 12.9 km. Scarcliffe Park, Langwith, Cuckney Hay Wood, Whaley Common. Contact details: Tony Ryder. Telephone: 01709 876026 0777158711. Walk leader: Tony Ryder. Additional notes. This is a circular walk. WED 8 FEB. Parkgate, Wentworth. Starting point: Greasborough Rd. CP. Near Walk-in Health Centre. Grid reference: SK436954. Nearest postcode: S62 6HS. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 9.5 miles / 15.3 km. via Upper Haugh. Contact details: Telephone: 01142875205 07835476124. Walk leader: Val Rowley & Gill Burley. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Rotherham Rambling Group, SUN 5 FEB. Alport, Bradford Dale, Lathkill Dale. Walk meet: Lay-by in Alport. SK 220 645 - 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Kevin Grundy. Tel: 07709 134 517. Walk distance: 9.00 miles.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 5 FEB. 09:45. TIDESWELL (Meet outside public conveniences)

SK 152 756. Litton Edge, Cressbrook Dale, Cressbrook Mill, Litton Mill, Tideswell Dale. (8 Miles Grade 2). 01246 417850 or 07719 644890.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 5 FEB. Meet at 09:55 at the bottom of SnigHill/Bridge Street SK 357877, Kelham Island, Parkwood Springs, Wardsend, Birley Edge, Wharncliffe Wood, Oughtibridge, 8 miles, Leader: Lynn Oxlade. Note – 2 Steep Hills, 2 Busy roads to cross. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com/home-page/walks-programme-2016/

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 5 FEB. 09:41 No. 88 bus (Snig Hill) to Hunters Bar. Porter Clough, Houndkirk Road, Burbage, Fox House - 8 miles B. Ldr Paul Shannon.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 4 FEB. High Street 98 bus (8.56) to Dore station or alternative Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to Dore station - walk starts (9.25). Linear walk via Ecclesall Woods, Limb Valley, Ringinglow, White Stones, Redmires Conduit finish Crimicar Lane - 8 1/2 miles (Leader will meet at Dore station car park). PLUS - No planned walk. THURS 9 FEB. Sheffield station (10.06) Leeds train to Elsecar (10.23). Round walk via Needle’s Eye, Hoober Stand, Wentworth Woodhouse finish Elsecar - 8 1/2 miles. SAT 11 FEB. Cathedral Supertram Halfway Blue route (10.09) to Birley Moor Road (10.34). Linear walk via Westfield Plantation, Plumbley, Mosborough Village, Eckington finish Halfway tram terminus - 7 miles. PLUS - Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Alport, Harthill Moor, Middleton and Over Haddon - 11 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 4 FEB. 9.40 Circular Walk. Dore Rd: near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South Limb Valley. 8-9 miles car sharing. WED 8 FEB. 9.25, 65 – Central Bus Station, Pond St. Calver Chatsworth. 5-7 miles using local transport.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 5 FEB. A guided walk around Brodsworth Community Woodland. The Conservation Volunteer’s Project Officer, Cameron Chester will lead this walk for us. The walk is a full site walk and will include a history of the site (from coal mine to community woodland) and surrounding areas. There are toilet facilities at the nearby garden centre and cafe. Starting point: Long Lands Lane car Park Post Code . DN6 7PF. Grid reference: SE525077. Nearest postcode: DN6 7PF. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 12:15). Easy 4 miles / 6.4 km. Contact details: Barbara Brown. Telephone: 01226740742/07718622977. Walk leader: Cameron Chester. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

*******

W/C 28-01-17

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Dec. Clapham; Jan. Little Langdale; Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Peak Walking Group, SUN 29 JAN - Carver Area. 7.5 Miles / Grade B. Start Carver cricket ground, White Peak 24 OL SK 239 747. Route Carver / Bramley Wood / Bleaklow / Great Longstone / Underedge / Rowland / Deep Rake / Carver peak / Carver. Notes Dogs on lead / Eggs, jam and marmalade for sale on way. SUN 5 FEB - Blacka Moor. 8Miles / Grade B. Start All Saints Church, Totley Hall Lane, Sheffield. White Peak BMC map 1:40,000 SK 307 798 Route Hillfoot road / Blacka moor / Totley Moss /Wood Glades around Moorwoods Lane. Notes Parking on road near church can be tricky - try Hillfoot Road opposite main road/ Dogs on lead / Could be muddy. Contact 01246 853155 for further information.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 1 FEB. Meet 09.40 tram to Halfway (Castle Square). Start White Lane and finish Chesterfield, via Moss Brook, Apperknowle, Unstone and Whittington. Ldr John Halstead. 01909 773437.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 28 JAN. PLUS - Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to Bamford (9.35). Round walk via Thornhill, Win Hill, Hagg Farm, Crook Hill and Heatherdene - 10 miles. AMBLE - Meet Hunters Bar/Endcliffe Park Gates (10.30). Linear walk via Forge Dam finish Whirlow - 5 miles. THURS 2 FEB. Church Street 52 bus (10.06) to Northfield Avenue (10.24). Linear walk via Bole Hills, Rivelin Valley, Lodge Moor, Porter Valley finish Hunters Bar - 8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/ourwalks.html

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 29 JAN. Pule Hall, Eastfield, Stoney Royd, Hermit Hill, Wortley Hall Circular. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: David and Rita Howlett. Tel: 01709 839 564. Walk distance: 10.50 miles. Walk meet: Finkle Street Car-park. SK 299 993.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 28 JAN. S.Yorks & NE Derbys Area AGM. Starting point: Bradfield Village Hall, The Sands, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Start time: 10:30. Leisurely 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. Please come to support the group & area. A local walk followed at 2pm by AGM when President Roly Smith will talk about Clarion Ramblers glass slide project and there will be another speaker from the Ramblers. Bring lunch, refreshments provided from 1pm. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 371266. Walk leader: Sheffield under 40s Ramblers. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 1 FEB. Short walk in Thorpe Hesley Area. Starting point: Inside Holy Trinity Church, Thorpe Hesley. Start time: 09:30. Easy 5 miles / 8 km. Parking at church, nearby or use 66 bus Chapeltown, Stand B8, Rotherham Bus Stn. Contact details: Telephone: 0114 2463437. Walk leader: Tom & Rita Doncaster. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

The Good Companions Rambling Group, 09:20 272 bus to Hathersage. For a round walk followed by meal at Little John 15:30 Leader: John Barker. Roast Dinner £8. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 29 JAN. 09:45. ROWSLEY OLD STATION CP. (SK 258 659). Congreave, Stanton Moor, Rocking Stone Farm, Birchover, Stanton Woodhouse. (9 Miles Grade 2+). 0114 2306109.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 29 JAN. 9.40am, No 4 bus to Millhouses, Beauchief Abbey, Bradway. 7miles/mod. Ldr Michael Wells.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 29 JAN. Ulley Country Park and Ulley Village. Starting point: Ulley Country Park Visitors’ Centre Car Park, Pleasley Road, Aughton. Grid reference: SK452875. Nearest postcode: S26 3XL. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:00). Easy 7 miles / 11.3 km. Walking along a section of Ulley Reservoir, crossing farmland past Penny Hill Wind Farm to Ulley village. Lunch stop at the Royal Oak pub (open for drinks). Contact details: Lesley Haden. Telephone: 07940074295. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, www.sheffieldramblers.org. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 29 JAN - 9:20, 272 bus to Bradwell Church (SK174810) start 10:15. Great Hucklow, Housley, Cavendish Mill, Black Harry Gate, Longstone Edge, Longreave Lane, Monsal Trail, Bakewell 11 miles linear, intermediate. TUES 31 JAN - 9:40, no 271 from interchange to Fox House (SK267803) start 10:20. Endcliffe Park via Houndkirk, Ringinglow, Porter Clough and Forge Dam 7 miles linear, intermediate. WED 1 FEB - 9:25, 65 bus to Maynard Arms, Grindleford (SK249783) start 9:56. Froggatt, Curbar, Grindleford, Leadmill Bridge, Highlow Hall, Offerton, Shatton, Bamford. (Cars park at Fox House to join 65 bus at 0953.) 12 miles linear, moderate. No dogs.

******