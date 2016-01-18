Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, February 11, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow walk: on Stanage Edge. FRI 15 FEB. 4 mile guided walk with historical facts. Meet in pub at 9.30 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more details.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 15 FEB. Meet 09.25 No. 65 bus to Buxton (S.T.I. D2). Start Whirlow Bridge and finish Malin Bridge via Ringinglow, Lodge Moor and Brookside. Ldr John Barker. 01909 773437.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 11 FEB. Alport Castles. Starting point: Fairholmes CP (fee). Grid reference: SK174889. Nearest postcode: S33 0AQ. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 9.5 miles / 15.3 km. Contact details: Keith Booth. Telephone: 7902050104. Walk leader: Keith Booth. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 12 FEB. Thurgoland Boundary Walk. Walk distance:

9.00 miles. Walk meet: Travellers Inn Car-park, Four Lane End. SE 275 027.10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Bert Hanson. Tel: 01709 585 425. Mob: 07846 658 907.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 12 FEB. 09:45. NORFOLK ARMS (Ringinglow). SK 291 838

Ox Stones, Burbage, Houndkirk Road. (9 Miles Grade 3+). (No Dogs). 0114 2662 348 or 07518 029 776. WED 15 FEB. 09:45. THE GROUSE. SK 259 779. Ramble in the area. (5 Miles Grade 2). 07879 404 108.

The Good Companions Rambling Club, SUN 12 FEB. 09:35. 51 bus from Arundel Gate to Lodge Moor, The Edges, Stanage, Green’s House, Bamford Community Café/Pub. 9 miles. Leader: Judy Gathercole. Note – Leader will meet bus. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers. SUN 12 FEB. 9.55am. No 265 bus to Worsbrough, Oxspring, Silkstone Common. 8miles/mod. Ldr Colin Brown.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 11 FEB. Cathedral Supertram Halfway Blue route (10.09) to Birley Moor Road (10.34). Linear walk via Westfield Plantation, Plumbley, Mosborough Village, Eckington finish Halfway tram terminus - 7 miles. PLUS - Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Alport, Harthill Moor, Middleton and Over Haddon - 11 miles. TUES 14 FEB. AMBLE - Interchange X17 bus (10.40) to Chesterfield Cavendish Street (11.21). Round walk via Linacre Reservoir and Holmebrook Park - 6 miles. THURS 16 FEB. Interchange 50A bus (9.47) to Eckington, Church Street (10.16). Linear walk via Killamarsh, Rother Valley, Woodhouse Washlands finish Woodhouse Mill - 7 miles.

HF Sheffield Group, WED 11 FEB. 9.40am Malin Bridge Circular Walk. Wortley. 8-9 miles car sharing. Meeting points: Malin Bridge: outside fire station, Rivelin Valley Rd. WED 15 FEB. 10.21am. 61 Arundel Gate Low Bradfield Malin Bridge. 5-7 miles using local transport CBS - Central Bus Station, Pond St. Circular Walk. http://www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk/page2.html

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SAT 11 FEB. South Yorkshire Way - Sprotbrough to Thrybergh. Linear walk covering a charming stretch of the South Yorkshire Way. It starts at Sprotbrough and finishes at Thrybergh Country Park, offering the variety of the banks of the River Don, historical Conisbrough Castle, Thrybergh Reservoir, , woods, fields and some quiet roads. Starting point: Meet Thrybergh Country Park car park - £1.50 per day for car-sharing drive to start of walk at Sprotbrough (off road car parking area opposite Sprotbrough Country Club on Cadeby Road, Sprotbrough DN5 7SD). Grid reference: SK469959. Nearest postcode: S65 4NU. Start time: 10:00(Estimated finish time: 15:00). Moderate 9 miles / 14.5 km. Contact details: Soo Moore and John Watson. Telephone: 077919496576 or 07935947619. Additional notes. This is a circular walk. Please note that this walk is linear and so necessitates car sharing. Please limit your car to two people and remember to have left appropriate footwear to drive your car at the end of the walk. Dog owners please liaise with other re car-sharing. SUN 12 FEB. Oughtibridge Circular. A pleasant walk along the banks of the River Don, then through woodland and fields before climbing up to Birley Edge to enjoy the panoramic views. Returning to Oughtibridge through Wharncliffe Woods and on the Barnsley Boundary Walk. Starting point: At the bottom of Station Lane, Oughtibridge. There are several lay-bys on the right for parking. Grid reference: SK308933. Nearest postcode: S35 0HS. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 13:30). Moderate 6.5 miles / 10.5 km. Contact details: Pat White. Telephone: 07759599483. Additional notes. This is a circular walk.

******

W/C Saturday 4 February

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: SUN 5 FEB - 9:00am 273 bus to Fairholmes turn-off, SK191865. Walk starts 9:27. Bridge-end Pasture, Rowlee Farm, Hope Cross, Win Hill, Bamford (Pub/Cafe) 10 miles linear, moderate. WED 8 FEB - 9:36am Huddersfield train to Penistone station, SE251033. Walk starts 10:20. Scout Dike Reservoir, Ingbirchworth, Upper Denby, Dunkirk, Deffer Wood, Gunthwaite Mill & Bridge, Penistone. 12 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow walk in the Hathersage area. SAT 4 FEB. 4 mile guided walk with historical facts. Meet in pub at 9.30 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more details.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 4 FEB. A linear walk from Elsecar to Chapeltown (9 miles) with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 09.06, Meadowhall 09.12 to Elsecar. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 8 FEB. Meet 09.40 No. 271 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Bradwell for round walk. Ldr Graham Bamford. 01909 773437.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 4 FEB. Scarcliffe Park. Starting point: Poulter Country Park (off A632 Nr.Langwith). If coming S on M1, exit J29A & join A632 thro’ Bolsover & cont. towards Langwith. Turn L at SP Archaeological Way to Poulter Park. Grid reference: SK525704. Nearest postcode: NG20 9HS. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 8 miles / 12.9 km. Scarcliffe Park, Langwith, Cuckney Hay Wood, Whaley Common. Contact details: Tony Ryder. Telephone: 01709 876026 0777158711. Walk leader: Tony Ryder. Additional notes. This is a circular walk. WED 8 FEB. Parkgate, Wentworth. Starting point: Greasborough Rd. CP. Near Walk-in Health Centre. Grid reference: SK436954. Nearest postcode: S62 6HS. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 9.5 miles / 15.3 km. via Upper Haugh. Contact details: Telephone: 01142875205 07835476124. Walk leader: Val Rowley & Gill Burley. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Rotherham Rambling Group, SUN 5 FEB. Alport, Bradford Dale, Lathkill Dale. Walk meet: Lay-by in Alport. SK 220 645 - 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Kevin Grundy. Tel: 07709 134 517. Walk distance: 9.00 miles.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 5 FEB. 09:45. TIDESWELL (Meet outside public conveniences)

SK 152 756. Litton Edge, Cressbrook Dale, Cressbrook Mill, Litton Mill, Tideswell Dale. (8 Miles Grade 2). 01246 417850 or 07719 644890.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 5 FEB. Meet at 09:55 at the bottom of SnigHill/Bridge Street SK 357877, Kelham Island, Parkwood Springs, Wardsend, Birley Edge, Wharncliffe Wood, Oughtibridge, 8 miles, Leader: Lynn Oxlade. Note – 2 Steep Hills, 2 Busy roads to cross. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com/home-page/walks-programme-2016/

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 5 FEB. 09:41 No. 88 bus (Snig Hill) to Hunters Bar. Porter Clough, Houndkirk Road, Burbage, Fox House - 8 miles B. Ldr Paul Shannon.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 4 FEB. High Street 98 bus (8.56) to Dore station or alternative Sheffield station (9.14) Manchester train to Dore station - walk starts (9.25). Linear walk via Ecclesall Woods, Limb Valley, Ringinglow, White Stones, Redmires Conduit finish Crimicar Lane - 8 1/2 miles (Leader will meet at Dore station car park). PLUS - No planned walk. THURS 9 FEB. Sheffield station (10.06) Leeds train to Elsecar (10.23). Round walk via Needle’s Eye, Hoober Stand, Wentworth Woodhouse finish Elsecar - 8 1/2 miles. SAT 11 FEB. Cathedral Supertram Halfway Blue route (10.09) to Birley Moor Road (10.34). Linear walk via Westfield Plantation, Plumbley, Mosborough Village, Eckington finish Halfway tram terminus - 7 miles. PLUS - Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Alport, Harthill Moor, Middleton and Over Haddon - 11 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 4 FEB. 9.40 Circular Walk. Dore Rd: near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South Limb Valley. 8-9 miles car sharing. WED 8 FEB. 9.25, 65 – Central Bus Station, Pond St. Calver Chatsworth. 5-7 miles using local transport.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 5 FEB. A guided walk around Brodsworth Community Woodland. The Conservation Volunteer’s Project Officer, Cameron Chester will lead this walk for us. The walk is a full site walk and will include a history of the site (from coal mine to community woodland) and surrounding areas. There are toilet facilities at the nearby garden centre and cafe. Starting point: Long Lands Lane car Park Post Code . DN6 7PF. Grid reference: SE525077. Nearest postcode: DN6 7PF. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 12:15). Easy 4 miles / 6.4 km. Contact details: Barbara Brown. Telephone: 01226740742/07718622977. Walk leader: Cameron Chester. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

*******