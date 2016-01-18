Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, December 24 2016

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Dec. Clapham; Jan. Little Langdale; Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males): WED 28 DEC. Meet 09.50 No. X78 bus to Doncaster (S.T.I.). Start Rotherham and finish the Wicker via Don Navigation, Meadowhall and the Five Weirs. Ldr Tony Hodkinson. 01909 773437.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 25 DEC. 10:15. NOTE TIME: GRINDLEFORD STATION. (SK 250 788). Oaks Wood, White Edge Lodge, Longshaw, Padley Gorge. 0114 2306109.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, MON 26 DEC. Eric Gibbons’ Memorial Walk. Starting point: Mexborough Day Centre, Harlington Road, Mexborough. Grid reference: SE479008. Nearest postcode: S64 0QG. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 13:15). Easy 5 miles / 8.1 km. Boxing Day walk in memory of Dearne Valley Group founder member Eric Gibbons. Paths and river banks with some road walking. Please note start time is 10.30am. Contact details: Sue and Gordon Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870 or 07599979648. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

