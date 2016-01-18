Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster-w/c Saturday, December 17 2016

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

YORKSHIRE RAMBLERS’ CLUB: Sociable mixed group welcomes hillwalkers and mountaineers. Own accommodation in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets: Dec. Clapham; Jan. Little Langdale; Feb. Cairngorms, Norway & Snowdonia; Mar. Andalucia; May. Torridon; Aug. Wyoming. Quite different from the Ramblers. More via yrc.org.uk, facebook/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk or locally, Michael 07814010165.

Rotherham Metro Ramblers, SAT 17 DEC. Idle Way. Starting point: Rd leading to the Wetland Wildlife Park, Lound Low Road, Sutton-Cum-Lound. Start time: 10:00. Moderate 10.5 miles / 16.9 km. Following River Idle to Retford then joining Chesterfield canal back via Hayton. Contact details: Telephone: 01709 370426 07742716602. Walk leader: Alan & Margaret Mettam. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 21 DEC. Short walk in Thorpe Hesley Area. Starting point: Inside Holy Trinity Church, Thorpe Hesley. Start time: 09:30. Easy 5 miles / 8 km. Parking at church, nearby or use 66 bus Chapeltown, Stand B6, Rotherham Bus Stn. Contact details: Telephone: 0114 2463437. Walk leader: Tom & Rita Doncaster. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 17 DEC. THE SANTA HAT WALK. A linear walk from Silkstone Common to Denby Dale (7 miles) with the Penistone Line Partnership. Festive headgear suggested. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to Silkstone Common. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.southpenninesrail.co.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 18 DEC. Langsett, Midhopestones Reservoir, Pike Low. 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Peter and Anna Acton. Tel: 01709 369 489. Mob: 07943 936 655. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Walk meet: Langsett Barn. SE 211 004. Post-code: S36 4GY.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 18 DEC. Christmas Funny Hat Walk. Starting point: Millers Tea Room, Worsbrough Country Park. Car Park opposite the Olive Branch. Fee £3. Millers Tea Room is open at 9.15am for drinks and toilets. Grid reference: SE351034. Nearest postcode: S70 5LJ. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 14:00). Moderate 7.5 miles / 12.1 km. Join us for a Christmas walk to Wentworth Castle. Wear your funny hats, jumpers etc. Look out for Santa’s reindeers in the park. Lunch at Wentworth Castle Visitors Center where refreshments and toilets are available. Returning to the Millers Tea Room. Contact details: Nigel & Christine Hebden. Telephone: 01226755893 or 07762383830. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 18 DEC. 9.45am. SK 216768. Eyam (free) CP. Foolow, Housley, Calver, Eyam. 9 Miles. Grade 2. 0114 2306109.

The Wednesday Rambling Group (for retired males): WED 21 DEC.. Meet 09.34 No 51 bus to Lodge Moor (Arundel Gate AG11). Start Lodge Moor and finish Malin Bridge via Redmires and Rivelin dams. Ldr Trevor Hewitt. 01909 773437.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, 9.26am tram (Cathedral) to Hillsborough then 10am, No61 bus to Damflask Wall, Dale Dyke, Agden, Bradfield. 8miles/mod. Ldr John Ulley.

Sheffield CHA, www.sheffield-cha.org.uk SAT 17 DEC. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Whirlow Bridge (10.10). Linear walk via Ecclesall Woods, Beauchief, Chancet Wood, Graves Park finish Woodseats - 7/8 miles (drop off points if needed). PLUS - No planned walk. THURS 22 DEC. Sheffield station (9.53) Adwick train to Doncaster (10.32). Linear walk via Sprotbrough finish Conisbrough - 7 miles (Optional meal at the Boat Inn Sprotbrough).

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, TUES 20 DEC - 9:35am 85 bus to Angel PH, Grenoside. (Leader catching bus the stop before walk stop), SK332940. Walk starts 10:15. Middleton Green, Hoyle House, Barnes Hall Greno Knoll, prior Royd,Grenoside 7 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. WED 21 DEC - 9:25am 65 bus to Foxhouse, SK267803. Walk starts 9:55. Grindleford Station, Hathersage, Stanage Pole, Lodge Moor 11 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

HF Sheffield Group, hfwalkingsheffield@hotmail.co.uk tel 0114 2451640 or tel 01246 235673. 9.36am. Huddersfield train to Silkstone Common - short walk (weather permitting) Pie & peas lunch 1.00pm. For lunch only catch 11.36 train.

**********

W/C Saturday 24, December 2016

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males): WED 28 DEC. Meet 09.50 No. X78 bus to Doncaster (S.T.I.). Start Rotherham and finish the Wicker via Don Navigation, Meadowhall and the Five Weirs. Ldr Tony Hodkinson. 01909 773437.

Halcyon Rambling Club, www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk SUN 25 DEC. 10:15. NOTE TIME: GRINDLEFORD STATION. (SK 250 788). Oaks Wood, White Edge Lodge, Longshaw, Padley Gorge. 0114 2306109.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, MON 26 DEC. Eric Gibbons’ Memorial Walk. Starting point: Mexborough Day Centre, Harlington Road, Mexborough. Grid reference: SE479008. Nearest postcode: S64 0QG. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 13:15). Easy 5 miles / 8.1 km. Boxing Day walk in memory of Dearne Valley Group founder member Eric Gibbons. Paths and river banks with some road walking. Please note start time is 10.30am. Contact details: Sue and Gordon Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870 or 07599979648. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

**********