Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, April 8, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 9 APRIL. Eyam Plague Circular. A walk with magnificent views taking in the beautiful countryside around the historic village of Eyam. Eyam is remembered for the courage with which its inhabitants dealt with an outbreak of the plague which ravaged Britain in the 1660’s. The walk takes in several associated landmarks. After the walk St Lawrence Church, Eyam Hall (NT) and craft shops in its courtyard and the museum are all open until 4.30pm. Starting point: Meet outside toilet block of pay and display car park opposite Eyam museum on Hawkhill Road, Eyam. There is a free car park just above this and a small car park free to NT members opposite Eyam Hall. Grid reference: SK215767. Nearest postcode: S32 5QP. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 13:30). Moderate 6.5 miles / 10.5 km. Contact details: John and Audrey Wright. Telephone: 01709 524243 or 07598316783. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Many thanks to John Watson for stepping into John Wrights walking boots to lead this walk.

Sheffield CHA Rambling Group, SAT 8 APRIL. NOTE: Change to originally planned walk. Sheffield Interchange 57 bus (9.30) to Unsliven Bridge Stocksbridge (10.26). Round walk via Underbank, Midhope and Langsett Reservoirs - 8 miles. PLUS - High Street 97 bus (9.15) to Totley Cross Scythes PH (9.47). Round walk via Holmesfield Park Wood, Common Side, Unthank and Lidgate - 10 miles approx. TUES 11 APRIL. AMBLE - Interchange 65 bus (9.25) to Grindleford Bridge (9.58). Linear walk via Calver to finish Baslow - 5 miles. THURS 13 APRIL. Eyre Street/Moor Market X1 bus (9-42) to Maltby, Larch Rd/Addison Rd (10.50). Linear walk via Micklebring, Firsby Reservoirs, Ravenfield Ponds finish Hooton Roberts - 8/9 miles (Leader will meet the bus at Maltby).

Your next step?: The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, Helen via membership@yrc.org.uk or Michael 07814010165.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, WED 12 APRIL. Eyam. 9.25 65 Central Bus Station, Pond St. 5-7 miles using local transport. SAT 8 APRIL. Ewden Valley. 9.40 Malin Bridge 4 - 5 miles using local transport. Circular Walk.

The Good Companions Rambling Group, SUN 12 APRIL. Car Ramble – meet 10:00 at Digley Reservoir Car Park, Grid Ref SE 109067, Goodbent Lodge, Black Dike, Issues Clough, Yateholme Reservoir, Ramsden Reservoir. Holme, Digley Reservoir 9 miles. Note – Contact leaders 3 days beforehand to offer or request a lift. Phone 0114 2323494.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 9 APRIL. 09:45. YOULGRAVE CP (West end of village). SK 205 641. Smerill, Long Dale, Gratton Dale, Mawstone Farm. (8 Miles Grade 2). Followed by AGM at The Farmyard, Youlgrave @ 3:00 pm. 01629 636175 or 07702 358159.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 9 APRIL. Jaggers Clough, Hope Cross, Win Hill. Walk meet: Hope School. SK 172 835, 10:00am. Walk distance: 10.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Keith and Angela Booth. Tel: 01142 460888/Mob: 07902 050104. SUN 9 APRIL. “Peak District volcano and a prehistoric chamber tomb visit”. Walk meet: Chelmorton Church: SK 115 704, 10:00am. Bring your camera! Walk distance: 5.00 miles. Grade of walk: Leisurely. Walk leader: Vince Boulter. Tel: 01709 528099.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 9 APRIL - 9:40am X17 bus to Chesterfield (Cavendish Street, SK386713. Walk starts 10:21. Trans Pennine Trail, Pools Brool Country Park, Cuckoo Way, Chesterfield. 12 miles circular, moderate. TUES 11 APRIL - 0:00am Meet at bottom of Snig Hill, junction with Bridge Street, near police station, SK357877. Walk starts 9:55. Kelham Island, Parkwood Springs, Wardsend, Birley Edge, St Helena, Oughtibridge 8 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. THURS 13 APRIL - 10:40am 271 bus to Hathersage, SK230815. Walk starts 11:30. Green’s House, Dennis Knoll, North Lees, Hathersage. Exploring the history of the area 5 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 9 APRIL. 09:32 No. X1 bus, Interchange to Maltby. Roche Abbey, Firbeck, Dinnington - 8 miles/mod. Ldr Sandra Cooper.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 12 APRIL. Meet 09.30 No, 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Clodhall Lane and finish Bakewell, via Birchin Edge, Dobb Edge and Edensor . Ldr Tony Hodkinson. Tel 01909 773437.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

**********************

W/C Saturday, April 1, 2017

Sheffield Wanderers, SUN 2 APRIL. Goyt Valley. A 10 mile walk in this beautiful part of the Staffordshire Moorlands. See http://www.sheffieldwanderers.forumotion.co.uk or call 07950962027 for more details. MON 3 APRIL - Norfolk Arms Ringinglow walk on Houndkirk Road. An easy 4 mile walk at sunset with fantastic views all round. No advance booking necessary, just meet in the pub at 6pm to register and for tea/coffee. Hot buffet after the walk. £8 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for details of the Ringinglow Walking Festival taking place over the May Day Bank Holiday period.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, FRI 31 MARCH. Walk, Talk & Eat. A lovely Friday walk from Low Bradfield of approx 5 or 5 miles followed by lunch at The Plough - Two meals for a fiver! Please note, booking for lunch with Tony & Steph Swaby is essential. Starting point: The Plough, New Road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK266915. Nearest postcode: S6 6HW. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 12:00). Easy 4.5 miles / 7.2 km. Contact details: Steph and Tony Swaby. Telephone: 07880611925 or 07486365050. Additional notes. This is a circular walk. SUN 2 APRIL. Went Valley. Starting point: Shoulder of Mutton pub, Kirk Smeaton. Grid reference: SE519167. Nearest postcode: WF8 3JY. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 13:00). Easy 5.5 miles / 8.9 km. From beautiful Kirk Smeaton along the River Went Valley to Brookadale Nature Reserve. Contact details: Ruth Law. Telephone: 07792550497. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 1 APRIL. Meet 9.40 Dore Rd, near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South . Circular Walk. Blackamoor Totley Moor. 8-9 miles.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 1 APRIL. Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Chesterfield coach station (10.25) then 96 bus (10.40) to Tibshelf. Linear walk via Five Pits Trail finish Grassmoor Country Park - 7 1/2 miles. PLUS - Interchange 74 bus (8.50) to the Robin Hood PH, Aughton Main Street (9.35) - (SK 454 866)(On street parking on Main St). Round walk via Aughton, Ulley Reservoir, Wickersley and Morthen - 10 miles. THURS 6 APRIL. High Street 76 bus (10.19) to Fox Lane, Bradway (10.50). Linear walk via Beauchief Drive, Twentywell Lane, Whirlow, Forge Dam finish Hunters Bar - 7 miles.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 2 APRIL. 9.20am, no272 bus to Brough, Great Hucklow, Little Hucklow, Bradwell, Brough. 8miles/mod. Ldr Dot Lamb.

Good Companions, SUN 2 APRIL. Car Ramble. Meet with cars 09:00 Howard Street. Walk. Starts 10:30 .The Fox Public House, Thorpe Willoughby, for Selby Horseshoe. 9 miles Leader: Elayne Smith. Note – An easy walk. Break of 1 1/2 hours for lunch and look around Selby including the Abbey. If desired, a drink in pub at the end. – Contact leader 4 days beforehand re cars. Phone 0114 4492264.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 2 APRIL. 09:45. RAILS ROAD CP. SK 291 872. Rivelin Rough, Foxholes Lodge, Redcar Clough, Redmires Road, White Stones, Wyming Brook. (9.5 Miles Grade 3). (No Dogs). 07879 404108. WED 5 APRIL. 09:45. HATHERSAGE STATION. (approach road). SK 232 810. Scraperlow, Padley Gorge. (5.5 Miles Grade 2+). 01246 418933.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 2 APRIL. Hoyland Hill, Nether End, Gadding Moor. Walk meet: Village Green, Church Street, Cawthorne. SE 287 079, 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: John and Christine Grime. Tel: 01302 721672. Mob: 07963 002094.

RAILWAY WALK, SAT 1 APRIL. A linear walk from Gainsborough to Retford (11 miles) with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 08.44, Woodhouse 08.55, Worksop 09.15 to Gainsborough Lea Road. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 5 APRIL. Meet 10.27 No. 273 bus to Castleton (S.T.I. D2). Start Moscar Lodge and finish Low Bradfield, via Derwent Edge and Strines Edge. Ldr Trevor Hewitt. 01909 773437.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. TUES 4 APRIL - 9:51am Herdings Tram (Purple) to Leighton Road, SK379830. Walk starts 10:13. Lightwood, Troway, Bramley, Plumbley,Ridgeway, Birley Lane Tram Stop. 8 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. WED 5 APRIL - 9:30am 218 to Baslow, SK258722. Walk starts 10:07. Baslow Nether End, Gorse Bank Farm, Curbar, Froggatt, Eyam, Stoney Middleton, Rowland, Bakewell 11 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.

************************