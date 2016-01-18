Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, April 29, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 30 APRIL. Whirlow, Hanging Water, Endcliffe & Ringinglow Circular. This circular walk offers some spectacular views of Sheffield. It takes the rambler along the Porter Brook Valley and provides the variety of water, woods, fields and a park. There are two short climbs within the walk, otherwise the walk is along paths that are easy to negotiate. There are several stiles that are equally accessible for humans and dogs. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS WALK IS NOT AS ADVERTISED IN THE PRINTED PROGRAMME AS THE ORIGINAL WALK WOULD HAVE CLASHED WITH THE ROUTE OF THE TOUR DE YORKSHIRE CYCLE RACE. Starting point: Meet Whirlow Brook car park, off A625, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield. Grid reference: SK308828. Nearest postcode: S11 9QD. Start time: 10:00. (Estimated finish time: 15:00). Moderate 9.5 miles / 15.3 km. Contact details: Soo Moore. Telephone: 01709879839/07791496576. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. Please note this is a change from the printed programme. WED 3 MAY. Manvers Lake Circular. Starting point: Meet on Moor Road, Wath on Dearne. Near the Rugby Club. Grid reference: SE436011. Nearest postcode: S63 7RW. Start time: 18:30. (Estimated finish time: 20:30). Easy 5 miles / 8.1 km. Well made paths, including parts of the TPT, around Manvers Lake and Waterfront Golf. Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 29 APRIL. 9.40. Ashford. Meet Dore Rd: near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 8-9miles. Circular walk. SAT 29 APRIL. Meet Central Bus Station, 10.00. Blue Halfway tram Fitzalan Square Birley Mosborough Bluebell walk Pub lunch. WED 3 MAY, 10.27 273 Central Bus Station. Moscar Top Lodge Moor.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 29 APRIL. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Bakewell (10.20). Round walk via Rowland, Great Longstone and Cracknowl Wood - 8 miles. PLUS - No planned walk. THURS 4 MAY. Sheffield station (9.36) Huddersfield train to Silkstone Common (10.11). Round walk via Thurgoland, Cheese Bottom, Silkstone Common. Leaders will join train at Chapeltown – 9 miles.

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 30 APRIL. 09.40am, NoX17 bus to Kelstedge, North edge, BrittonWood, Old Tupton, North Wingfield. 7.5miles//mod. Ldr David Woodhead.

Good Companions, SUN 30 APRIL. 08:34 tram from Cathedral to Halfway Terminus then 09:12 53A bus to Bolsover, Bolsover Castle, Stockley Trail, Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield 10 miles Leader: Jackie Carnall. Note – Leader will meet the train at Halfway.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 30 APRIL, 09:45. DERWENT OVERVIEW CP, SK 174 889, Derwent Reservoir, Abbey Brook, Lost Lad, Back Tor, Derwent Edge. (10 Miles Grade 4). (No dogs). 0114 2662 348 or 07518 029776.

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 30 APRIL. Ashford in the Water, Sheldon, Over Haddon, Bakewell. Walk meet: Ashford in the Water Car-park. SK 194 697. Parking: £1.00 (honesty box), toilets: 20P - 10:00am. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Kay Pugh. Tel: 01709 865200. Mob: 07712 655188. Walk distance: 9.00 miles.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 3 MAY. Meet 08.15 Pond Hill for coach ramble to Leek. Long walk 12 miles, short walk 7 miles. Seats still available, cost £10. 0771 7497684.

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. Sun 30th April - 8:20am 272 to Hathersage, SK283811. Walk starts 8:59. Hathersage, Bretton Bakewell 14 miles linear, moderate. Tues 2nd May - 10:30am Meet at Meadowhall Tram terminus at 10.30, SK390912. Walk starts 10:30. We walk the full length of Woolley Wood and explore the woods of Grange Park to see the bluebells. 6.5 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. Wed 3rd May - 9:30am 218 bus to Bakewell then 1030 6.1 bus to Rowsley (Peacock Hotel), SK256658. Walk starts 10:40. Stanton Moor Edge, Winster, Clough Wood, Birchover, Stanton Moor, Rowsley 11 miles circular, moderate. No dogs. Thurs 4th May - 10:20am Meet outside WH Smith in Pond Street Interchange at 10.20 to catch 57 to Deepcar at 10.30, SK286977. Walk starts 11:10. No stiles but possibly muddy natural paths with some ups and downs on this spectacular bluebell walk through Bitholmes Wood, owned by the Woodland Trust. We’ll cook our lunch with the hot breath of the Wantley Dragon and enjoy the view 4 miles circular, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Ringinglow Walking Festival, at the Norfolk Arms. Saturday 29th, 9.30am ‘A Tale of Two Rivers’. A pleasant 4 mile woodland stroll along parts of 2 local rivers, with stories along the way of exactly how over the years they affected the lives of ordinary Sheffield people. £10 charge for this walk, which includes hot drinks before and after the walk, plus a meal at the pub on return. Sunday 30th, 9.30am ‘Romans, Royalty and Rocks’. Some ancient and not so ancient history on this 8/9 mile walk which has outstanding views throughout the day to go along with the history lesson, and the added bonus of having a lovely picnic at the halfway point too! £10 charge with drinks at the start plus a picnic halfway included in the price. Monday 1st, 5.30pm ‘Oxen and Quarrying on the Moors’. An evening walk through woodland and moorland followed by a buffet back at the pub after the walk. Great views throughout the walk, and the possibility of a late evening sunset on this one. £8 charge includes hot drinks and food. More details at http://www.norfolkarms.com/whats-on.php or call 07950962027.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Your next step?, The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, Helen via membership@yrc.org.uk or Michael 07814010165.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.