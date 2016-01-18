Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster - w/c Saturday, April 22, 2017

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, SUN 23 APRIL. Mills, Marple and the Millennium Way. Starting from New Mills we call in to see ‘Archie’ before joining the Peak Forest Canal with the sweet smell of swizzles in the air!The canal soon brings us to Marple along the lock flight to the WW1 memorial Park. A short downhill walk to the River Goyt and a rare visit to an archaeological dig where experts and local volunteers are uncovering what was once the home of the largest water wheel in the world! Lunch is at Roman Lakes leisure park with tea rooms serving an extensive range of hot and cold food and drink. After lunch we continue following the Goyt Way and a short road section before taking a walk along the truly epic Millennium Way Foot Bridge. Starting point: Meet Torr Top Street car park, New Mills, Derbyshire. Torr Top Street is located off Market Street close to the Sainsbury’s. Parking is £2.20 all day and New Mills is packed with good quality cafes, pubs and small shops so it’s well worth a look around after the walk. Grid reference: SK000854. Nearest postcode: SK22 4BS. Start time: 10:30. (Estimated finish time: 16:15). Moderate 10.5 miles / 16.9 km. Contact details: Chris Greig/Alison Glossop. Telephone: 07927478609. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. WED 26 APRIL.Pottery Ponds Circular. Walking through woods, fields and parkland plus some urban road walking. Walk is classified as easy but does include some sets of steps (both up and down), stiles and a couple of inclines. Drinks afterwards in the Woodman Inn for anyone who is thirsty. Starting point: Meet Pottery Ponds Car Park, Blackamoor Road, Swinton. Grid reference: SK441987. Nearest postcode: S64 8UT. Start time: 18:30. (Estimated finish time: 20:30). Easy 5 miles / 8.1 km. Contact details: Sue Haywood. Telephone: 01709586870. Additional notes: This is a circular walk.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, MON 24 APRIL, evening walk on Brown Edge. 3.5 mile easy stroll followed by a buffet afterwards at the pub. Meet in the Walkers Bar at Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow, S11 7TS at 6pm. £8 per person payable to pub includes hot drinks before and after walk plus buffet. No advance booking necessary.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

HF Sheffield Group, WED 26 APRIL. 9.30 51 Arundel Gate Lodge Moor Hathersage. 5-7 miles using local transport. Central Bus Station, Pond St. Circular Walk CBS. SAT 22 APRIL. 9.40. Dore Rd: near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South Circular walk. Grattondale Longdale. 8-9miles.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 22 APRIL. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow (10.07). Round walk via Baslow/Curbar Edges, Calver and Bubnell - 8 miles. PLUS - interchange 65 bus (9.25) to Tideswell (10.22). Round walk via Litton Mill, Brushfield, Monsal Dale and Cressbrook Dale - 10 miles. THURS 27 APRIL. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow (10.07). Linear walk to Bakewell - 7/8 miles. AMBLE - Leopold Street 81 bus (10.25) to Whirlow Bridge (10.48). Linear walk via Ringinglow to Forge Dam (4 miles) or Hunters Bar - 6 miles.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 23 APRIL. 09:33 No. 65 bus to Fox House. Houndkirk, Porter Clough, Hunters Bar - 8 miles B.

Good Companions, SUN 23 APRIL. 09:30 218 bus to Bakewell, Rowland, Great Longstone, Monsal Dale, Ashford – in – the – Water, Bakewell. 10 miles Leaders: Malcolm and Cath MacKay.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 23 APRIL. 09:45. HADE EDGE (opposite Algy Arms). SE 146 058. Kirklees Way, New Mill, Cheesgate Nab, Daisy Lee Moor. (9.5 Miles Grade 3). (Dogs on short fixed leads).

THE RAMBLERS SHEFFIELD GROUP: Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 23 APRIL - 9:00, 120 Bus (Flat Street) to Fulwood Shops (SK304853) start 9:25. Forge Dam, Ringinglow, Houndkirk Road, Totley Moor, Barbrook, Gardoms Edge, Baslow. 13 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. WED 26 APRIL - 9:36, Train to Chapeltown (SK355964) start 9:50. Chapeltown, Wharncliffe Chase, Chapeltown 11 miles circular, intermediate. THURS 27 APRIL - 9:40, 271 bus to Fox House (SK267803) start 10:20. A walk around Totley Moor and Blackamoor surveying paths. There may be opportunity to do some simple map route finding for those wishing to improve map reading skills. Finish at Dore 5 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org,www.sheffieldramblers.org).

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 23 APRIL. Chatsworth Park, Baslow, Bank Wood, Calver, Curbar, Wellington Monument, Three Ships Rocks. Walk meet: Robin Hood Car-park. SK 279 721. Post code: DE45 1PQ. 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.50 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Walk leader: Bill Hawksworth and Colin Shaw. Tel: 01709 581516. Mob: 07584 295502.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 26 APRIL. Meet 09.30 No. 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Pineapple Cottages and finish Bakewell via Haddon and Alport . Ldr Bill Gray. Tel: 01909 773437.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.